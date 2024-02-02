Nollywood actress Aunty Ramota received massive backlash online following the recent attitude she displayed towards her colleague Aunty Ajara

A viral video saw Aunty Ajara prying to get the attention and affection of her senior during a movie scene

But the fierce, petite movie star wasn't giving in as her other colleagues around berated her for her behaviour

Nigerian actress Ramota Adetu, better known as Aunty Ramota, has been massively criticised for her alleged hostility towards her colleague Aunty Ajara.

A video captured during a movie scene showed Aunty Ajara standing close to Aunty Ramota, who was sitting down. The former was seemingly trying to catch the attention of her senior colleague.

Aunty Ramota ignores Aunty Ajara on movie set. Credit: @aunty ramota_authentic, @auntyajara1

Source: Instagram

Colleagues on the scene intervened when they saw the little actress reaching out to Aunty Ramota and urged her to reciprocate the kindness.

They scolded Aunty Ramota for ignoring Aunty Ajara's invitation and having a mean look towards Ajara.

See the video below

Netizens react to moments between Aunty Ramota and Aunty Ajara

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

tunnyparties:

"Aunty Ramota nah case … see how she’s looking."

iamdupsybaby:

"See as Ramota dey look her. Too proud. Ajara na nice lady. She better pass Ramota by far."

economicsng:

"Aunty Ramota and pride be like Tunde Ednut and Davido, inseparable! Aunty Ajara is so radiant, always smiling, very respectful."

teema_10:

"This aunty romota is too proud Kilode lori kini."

bash_elesh:

"Chai, this Aunty Ajara humble sha buh u see that tin dey call Aunty Ramota ehn, upon say she resembles irunmole,she still com geh pride...SHIOR."

funmilayo23296:

"Dis Aunty Ramota she so proud, Aunty Ajara don’t mind her jare we love you."

alabiibose:

"Oga o. Just love you Aunty Ajara don't mind her she b ogba."

Source: Legit.ng