Ronke Oshodioke has reacted angrily to a comment made by a fan after she shared a post about her ailing colleague, Aunty Ajara

The actress had posted a video showing her colleague struggling to breathe in the hospital while calling for help

The video sparked reactions from fans, many of whom supported her response to the critic and vowed to deal with the person

Nollywood actress Ronke Ojo- Anthony, better known as Ronke Oshodioke has shared her grievances about a fan who criticised her post about Aunty Ajara.

Aunty Ajara, the petite actress, had been battling for life in the hospital as her colleagues begged the public for help to continue her treatment.

Oshodioke also shared the video and begged for help from her fans and a critic reacted to the post, claiming that the actress sprays money at events but cannot donate to the ailing actress.

Reacting to the comments, Oshodioke blasted the person and stated that N5million has been spent on Aunty Ajara which the public don't know about.

She added that just one person gave N500,000 to the ailing actress for treatment and that they came out to announce because they have done their best for the actress.

The movie star asked if the critic has ever seen her spraying money at parties and asked her to direct her grievance to the people who do.

Ronke Oshodi issue warning to critic

Also in her video, she sent a stern warning to the critic and noted that she will not tolerate any disrespect this year and promised to give it back to any critic.

Stating more, Oshodi, said that when she too was sick, her colleagues came to her rescue and she didn't announce it in the media.

The actress explained that people also comes to her daily for assistance, and she does the little she can for them.

Here is the Instagram video of Ronke Oshodioke below:

Reactions to Ronke Oshodioke's video

Netizens reacted after hearing what the actress told her critic. They supported her and joined her to drag the person as well. Here are comments below:

@linkbetsy64 shared:

"One thing that some people did not understand is,before they come out to solicit for help, they've always do their best before bringing it out. That's the fact."

@mosunmolaadeleye shared:

"Don’t mind them ma , may God strengthen Aunty Ajara."

@omidan_olayinka wrote:

"I love you for this maami, this social media space is now becoming toxic from the low thinking and clout chaser users."

@seyikosa_ commented:

"Even if you spend your money at the party, nobody has the right to dictate for you on how you should spend your money. You work hard for every penny and you will choose how to spend it on your own."

@_annie_stowe_ shared:

"Make them they use the commenters as scape goat, celebrities are human too, our people needs to stop the mentality of who to blame."

