Adeniyi Johnson has shared a worrisome video of small-sized actress Aunty Ajara, who is currently hospitalised

In the clip, she was seen in a pitiful state, crying for help as her colleagues appealed for funds to support her treatment

Her condition has sparked concern, with fans joining her colleagues in praying for her full recovery

Fans and colleagues of petite actress Ajara Lasisi, popularly known as Aunty Ajara, have expressed concern after a video shared by her colleague, Adeniyi Johnson, surfaced online.

In the viral clip, the small-sized actress was seen struggling to breathe while placed on oxygen in a hospital.

She was heard pleading for help, repeatedly saying “please” in Yoruba, as her eyes reflected visible pain and distress.

Actor Johnson revealed that a significant amount of money has already been spent on her treatment, but her condition has continued to worsen.

He stated that the actress is still fighting for her life and appealed to fans, colleagues, and well-meaning Nigerians for more support. An account number was shared in the post to enable donations, although the nature of her illness was not disclosed.

Fans react to video of Aunty Ajara

Fans reacted with worry and sympathy, calling for urgent help. Many encouraged others to repost the video and donate whatever they could afford. Prayers were offered for her quick recovery, while some asked questions about what was really wrong with the actress.

A few others tagged her social media handle to help those unfamiliar with her learn more about her and the movies she has featured in.

Recall that a few months ago, Aunty Ajara shared an emotional post while celebrating her mother’s birthday.

She thanked her mother for not abandoning her at birth despite her condition, and for allowing her to pursue her dreams instead of being hidden away.

In the post, she also prayed for her mother and asked her fans to join her in wishing the elderly woman well.

How fans reacted to Aunty Ajara's video

Netizens reacted with worry after seeing the stated the actress is in the hospital. They shared their observation while calling for help. Here are comments below:

@youngshizy_official shared:

"Ahhh omoh What happened to her?"

@officialblackebony said:

"Subhanallah same Auntie Ajara, may Almighty grant her shiffa, pls nothing is too small.'

@christysurprises34 reacted:

"Ha,Jesus Christ, may God heal her completely."

@loly_kay wrote:

"Jesus, haaaa aunty ajara May God restore your health, you will live to testify God's love in your life."

@olubunmideborah125 stated:

"Divine healing in Jesus name Amen."

