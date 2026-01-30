Stanley Ontop has shared good news about Angela Okorie regaining her freedom following her bail hearing at an Abuja court

In his post, he shared photos of the prominent human rights activist who stepped in as he expressed gratitude to God

Fans of the actress congratulated her and offered advice about her utterances going forward

Nollywood actor and movie producer Ajemba Stanley Chibueze, popularly known as Stanley Ontop, has shared good news about Angela Okorie regaining her freedom.

The actress had earlier been arrested and detained, with Ontop publicly appealing to Mercy Johnson to forgive and forget while providing updates on the court proceedings on Friday.

Fans react as Angela Okorie regains freedom after Sowore steppeds in. Photo credit@stanelyontop/@angelaokorie

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Ontop posted a photo collage taken in court alongside some individuals who accompanied him to ensure that the actress regained her freedom.

According to him, Okorie was finally released, as he expressed gratitude to God and declared that “they are not small.”

Stanley Ontop shares court photos

In the collage, Ontop was seen posing with some activists, including Omoyele Sowore, who was spotted inside the courtroom speaking with lawyers.

Fans taunt Mercy Johnson over Angela Okorie's freedom. Photo credit@mercyjohnsonokojie

In another photo, Ontop appeared with friends who accompanied him to court in support of securing the actress’s release.

Fans react to Stanley Ontop’s post

Reacting to the update, fans expressed happiness that Angela Okorie had regained her freedom. Many congratulated her and commended Stanley Ontop for his efforts.

Some advised that Okorie should be careful with her utterances going forward, noting that people may not remain calm if they feel defamed.

Others taunted Verydarkman, whom Stanley Ontop had earlier called out in connection with the case.

Recall that a few days earlier, photos of Okorie in court surfaced online after she was moved to the Suleja Correctional Centre. It was reported that one of the reasons for her arrest was her alleged failure to comply with court orders after being granted bail during an earlier arrest.

Here is the Instagram post about Okorie below:

What fans said about Angela Okorie

Fans of the actress were hapy that she is back home after spending some days in detention. They congratulated her and hsred theitr take about her freedom. Here are comments below:

@thehouseofbatiatus stated:

"VDM will soon come and say he spoke to the judge to grant her bail."

@ozibabyyy commented:

"Nice one people should always mind how they talk because not everyone will leave you when you offend them."

@rosyoluchukwu reacted:

"Congratulations thank you sir."

@izuch_ukwu1988 commented:

"Thank God... mercy no be God. You should continue oppressing people."

@solistar_industrial_machine wrote:

"Congratulations to her please advice her to be more careful now."

@amarannetv wrote:

"God bless you Stanley on top and everyone that came out for legit queen."

