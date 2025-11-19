Actor Itele D Icon has broken his silence following viral rumours about him being on a sick bed

This comes after a video of his Nollywood star colleague, Kemity, crying out over his critical condition emerged online

The actor addressed the rumours, bringing relief to his colleagues in the entertainment industry, as well as to fans and followers

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele D Icon, has debunked rumours about him being on a sick bed.

In a video he shared on Wednesday, November 19, Itele revealed he was hale and hearty as he called on his fans and supporters to ignore the fake news.

The rumours about Itele's health condition began after an emotional video emerged on Facebook showing the actor's colleague, Kemity, revealing that the actor was in a critical condition and was unable to walk.

The Yoruba actor, in his address to his fans, confirmed Kemity's video. He, however, said she made the clip when he was sick some years back.

Debunking the rumours, Itele said he is doing fine and okay as he called on followers to ignore the fake news.

"ATTENTION MY KOLEOSO FAMILY. Fake news alert. Please ignore ANY fake news going around about me. I am perfectly fine, healthy, and working as always. Some people just create lies for attention – don’t fall for it. I’m good, my energy is solid," he wrote in a caption.

In related news, Legit.ng previously reported that Itele made headlines over his luxury acquisitions.

News spread online that the movie star had bought himself a brand-new Lexus SUV and a new house. The news was shared on social media by one of his associates, Martins Ogbebor, who posted photos of Itele’s new properties on his Instagram page while congratulating him.

The video of actor Itele debunking reports of him being on a sick bed is below:

Celebs, fans react to Itele's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of the actor's colleagues and fans, including Nollywood star Femi Adebayo. Read them below:

femiadebayosalami said:

"Nothing will happen by the power of God."

mo_bimpe said:

"This is tiring tbh Facebook people always peddling fake news please receive sense !"

beauty_by_icon reacted:

"Facebook people are still in 2022 when they’re done dey should meet us in 2025/2026."

iam_barbie_queen commented:

"Nothing go happen to you inshallah pappy the way I Dey insult oo those ppl ehn I told them they’re looking for engagement Awon Oloriburuku."

rihannat567 said:

"Nothing bad will happen to you in shaa Allah."

iam_olumide01 said:

"I don already defend you when my neighbor dey talk ham yesterday."

