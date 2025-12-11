The conversation between Davido and a fan about his uncle’s defection to another party has surfaced online

A social media user commented on the fact that APC blocked Adeleke from joining their party

More people joined the conversation about the governor, and Davido reacted to their comments after being dragged into it

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke and some X users exchanged words over his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke’s defection to another party.

The governor of Osun state had left the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Accord Party, and even Davido reacted to his move.

A man named Akin Akinwale commented online about the move, stating that APC blocked Adeleke from joining their party.

He added that it was a historical moment and speculated on whether Governor Adeleke could win the state for a second time, defeating the APC.

In response, another fan, Wewe Adefisayo, suggested that if APC wins in Osun state, Davido would compose a song for the party. Because he was dragged into the conversation, Davido reacted, saying that he and his uncle would rather return to their multimillion-dollar company.

X user slams Davido over response

Another X user, Mr. Sam, was clearly unimpressed with Davido’s response, telling him to "go sit down on the ground."

The music star, who recently reunited with his first daughter, responded by saying he wasn’t sitting down but was "in the air," sharing that he was aboard a Global 7500, which costs about 75 million dollars.

Fans of the music star were thrilled with his response to Mr. Sam. They praised him, noting that he had once said many people would "collect" this year. They admired his clapback skills and criticized Mr. Sam for involving himself in a conversation he wasn’t part of.

Davido's fans defend him over utterance

Reacting, fans of the music star were happy about the post. They shared their take about the music star and the conversation between him and the social media users. Here are comments below:

@oasiscaraccessories_ shared:

"If e reach your own turn , no brag with wetin you get."

@oba0906 wrote:

"Davido has finally learnt this get back skill."

@olaboi_donmoney001 commented:

"why poor man pikin go drag rich man pikin? Him no fear? The reply don land depression go hug am tight tonight."

@im_adhex_ reacted:

"See where Davido hang ball."

@certified_mac1 stated:

"OBO can cook eh."

@yusuf_abiola_okerinde shared:

"Davido you already said this year every evil people go collect one after the other."

