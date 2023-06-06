Popular Yoruba Nollywood actor Itele D Icon stirs emotions online after a clip of him shooting in a famous Lagos market went viral

Itele was left in shock after some market women walked up to him and started gifting him food items like vegetables, onions, pepper, tomatoes and seasoning

In the trending clip, the elderly market women were also seen praying for the actor wishing him more grace and success in his journey as a filmmaker

Like Portable would say, "If you still dey hate, you need therapy."A recent clip of some market women showing true altruistic love to famous Nollywood actor and movie producer Itele D Icon is the translation of the earlier quote.

A trending video posted online by Itele D Icon of how some market women showed him love and appreciation had left many emotional as the women gifted the Yoruba movie star different foodstuff.

Nollywood actor Itele D Icon trends online after clips of him being gifted vegetables, onions, and tomatoes at a market in Abeokuta went viral. Photo credit: @iteledicon01

Source: Instagram

Itele, who was on set, was seen in the viral clip shooting a new movie. After they were done shooting, these women walked up to the actor and gifted him foodstuffs while others offered prayers in his stead.

The actor reacted to the act by the market women noting that he was shocked but felt truly loved.

See the trending video of how market women gifted Itele D Icon foodstuff while on set:

See how fans reacted to the clip of Itele D Icon showing love inside a popular Abeokuta market

@kemity:

"She said anyone looking for your downfall will fall so shall it be ICON FOR SO MANY REASONS."

@realojumolabello:

"Awwww true love, all prayers shall come to pass insha Allah … in between, your outfit is a banger… father."

@bornb_ltd:

"No matter how hard,pain and agony Nigerian go through they still find a way or the other to be a giver……… I am a proud Nigerian."

@pauldgoodguy:

"Awwwn awwwn i love to see this."

@ijesaekun:

"Much love pappy , if you dey hear igboro Feran mi igboro demi lade."

@thefiks_xx:

"Looks like Omida market in Abk."

@salamirotimi:

"Gift from mothers."

@aderoju_adeyemi:

"Thai is how fans should behave not asking for money."

@babatee.1:

"Welcome Home son of the soil. So shall it be to their prayers. You deserve more Ibrahim. May Allah continue to strengthen you."

@omodebonike:

"Omode market na my hood icon Dey o I miss home sha."

@ajipon6040:

"That's woman for you they will always show love....."

Actor Itele D Icon sheds tears as students gift him N300k ahead of birthday, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian actor Itele D Icon recently got a sweet surprise from his students ahead of his birthday.

The celebrated film star, who is to clock a new age on January 1, was treated to a lovely display by his students.

In a video posted online by @emiraltyafrica on Instagram, Itele was seen surrounded by his students as they sang his praises.

Source: Legit.ng