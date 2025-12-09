Legendary singer 2Baba has appealed to Nigerians and fans for forgiveness amid marital tensions

The veteran artist urged the public to stop amplifying issues in his marriage to Natasha

His statement came after weeks of trending reports and viral videos suggesting disagreements between the couple

Veteran Nigerian singer 2Baba has made an emotional appeal to Nigerians to forgive him and his family following a period of heightened public scrutiny over his marriage to Natasha Idibia.

In a video circulating online, 2Baba addressed fans directly, asking for understanding amid the ongoing attention surrounding his family life.

He said:

“Make una no vex again. Make una forgive me and my family and everybody."

The singer’s message comes after several weeks of heightened interest in the couple’s relationship.

Reports of disagreements between 2Baba and Natasha surfaced online, with viral clips suggesting tension over personal matters.

These clips led to intense media coverage and widespread discussions across social media platforms.

While the specifics of the disagreements remain largely private, the public nature of the viral clips contributed to speculation about the state of their marriage.

2Baba’s video appears aimed at curbing the speculation and reminding Nigerians of the human element behind the headlines.

In his video, 2Baba appeared reflective and sincere, emphasizing that the ongoing scrutiny is taking a toll on his family.

He urged fans and followers to respect their privacy and refrain from amplifying private matters on social media.

2baba, Natasha's new photo raises eyebrows

Meanwhile, a recent photo of 2baba and Natasha Osawaru went viral online, attracting curious eyes and questions from netizens.

In the trending image, the singer sat beside his wife, but it was the tiny object in Natasha’s hand that caught attention.

While the nature of the object remains unclear, several observers on X (formerly Twitter) have speculated that it resembles Backwood, a brand of mar*juana. Mar*juana remains illegal in Nigeria.

Reactions trail 2baba, Natasha's picture

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@young_pablozy:

"God abeg just gimme money I no need famous because what is this monitoring"

@thefoodnetworknig2:

"It’s always the black black for… Peace of mind wey mean business, undertaker toh bahd" evelyn____xx "You are my African queen = Annie Macaulay. Anytime I look into your eyes I see fire in there - Natasha"

@__yeeza__ :

"What is Backy? Abeg make person tell me 😂 we learn everyday.."

@OnyemaUgon58023:

"Hahaha.... Which kind of WAHALA 2Baba Go Enter Like This.... Chaaaiii... True True... When the Bush Go Catch Hunter... Catch The Hunter.... If you freaky freaky today... tomorrow u go freak no more...!!

2Baba and his wife, Natasha Osawaru, have been under scrutiny over recent happenings in their marriage.

Teebillz shares what 2Baba told him

Legit.ng had reported that Teebillz reacted to the viral video of 2Baba and his new wife had some alteration both in Nigeria and London

The singer had allegedly been attacked twice in the videos circulating online, causing concern among his fans.

The talent manager recalled the emotional moments he and 2Baba have shared and what the singer told him in confidence.

