In 2022, actress Kemity aka Aunty Sidi made headlines over how she tracked down a troll who passed unpleasant comments about her online

The Yoruba actress was also in the news in 2024 for joking about being related to Cubana Chiefpriest during the heat of his exchange with Burna Boy

Kemity 'Sidi' recently spoke with Legit.ng's Olumide Alake, sharing details about herself, including why many of her fans think one of her eyes is blind

Nollywood actress Oluwakemisola Olaitan Apesin Ariyo aka Kemity or Aunty Sidi is one of the new generation of moviestars in the Nigerian movie industry.

While the likes of Omoni Oboli, Ruth Kadiri are dominating the English genre on YouTube, Kemity is a force to reckon with in the Yoruba niche on the popular video sharing platforms alongside colleagues like Sanusi Izihaq aka Apa and Tosin Olaniyan.

Kemity shares why she acts alongside Apa and Tosin Olaniran in many movies. Credit: kemity

Kemity is known for acting funny roles in movies and has been recognised among her peers. In 2023, she won the best comic female actress at Odunlade Adekola's OAFP Awards.

Aside from her acting skills, Kemity has also made waves on the internet, in 2022, she tracked down a lady who passed uncomplimentary comments about her.

The lady in the long run had to apologise to the actress.

Kemity recently spoke with Legit.ng as she spoke about how she came about her stage name, why fans think she is partially blind, her upcoming project among others.

Kemity dismissed having eye problems

The actress known for closing one of her eyes in most movies she featured on dismissed fans' beliefs that she was partially blind or had eye problems.

According to Sidi, partially closing one of her eyes was part of her way of entertaining her fans.

Kemity shares preferred profession if she wasn't an actress. Credit: kemity

"A lot of people think I have one eye, it is for the comics, nothing happen to my eyes," she said.

Kemity on why she claimed she was related to Cubana Chiefpriest

During Cubana Chiefpriest's feud with Burna Boy, the Yoruba actress had shared a funny video of her granting an interview as she claimed she was related to the celebrity barman.

"I just play along with what was going on online, it was nothing serious even Cubana posted it on his story," she said.

Kemity speaks about Funke Akindele

Kemity, who described Funke Akindele as a mentor in the industry during her movie premiere ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ in Lagos, showered praises on the mum of two.

Aunty Sidi stated that she had no regrets picking Funke to be her female mentor for an extended period.

In her interview with Legit.ng, Sidi expressed desire to keep working with Funke.

"Funke Akindele is so caring I will love to work with her more and more," she said.

How Kemity came about her name

She disclosed that Kemity was coined from her and that of her kids' while Sidi is her stage name.

"Oluwakemisola is my name, so I pick Kemity from my name, and my kids' name TY, Sidi is my stage name," she said.

Kemity on why she mostly acts alongside Apa, Tosin Olaniyan

The actress who has been cast in several movies alongside Apa and Tosin Olaniyan, said she tends to feature with the duo mostly because it was what the producers love.

"No reason some producer love to see us together in their movies," she said.

Kemity on her next movie project

The actress who revealed she made it to the spotlight with her movie 'Omogara' disclosed she is working on a new challenging project, adding that she also plans to drop a cinema blockbustre.

"I am planning it already but I have one big movie coming soon, title Arogunmatidi."

Kemity's profession if she wasn't an actress

Sidi, who named gospel singer Tope Alabi as her favorite of all time said she would have chosen to be a lawyer or a business woman, if she was not an actress.

Kemity's advice to upcoming stars

The actress shared tips with upcoming stars and new faces in the competitive movie industry.

"Stay focus don’t panic face it and pray," she said.

Kemity slams actresses against Bobrisky’s award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nollywood actress waded into the viral topic of Bobrisky winning the best-dressed female celebrity award.

The movie star accused colleagues of enabling Bobrisky and also complaining about him winning in a category meant for them.

According to Kemity, the crossdresser had always attended their parties dressed up like a woman and they never complained.

