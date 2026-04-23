Spain international Lamine Yamal suffered a suspected torn hamstring during Barcelona's 1-0 win over Celta Vigo

The 18-year-old's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup is currently in doubt following reports

The Blaugrana are currently nine points ahead of Real Madrid in the 2025/26 La Liga table

Lamine Yamal suffered a suspected torn hamstring injury during Barcelona's 2-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Camp Nou in the La Liga on Tuesday, April 22.

The Spanish winger gave Blaugrana the lead from the penalty spot five minutes to the end of the first half, but appeared to have pulled his left hamstring while shooting the ball.

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick consoles Lamine Yamal after substituting him during the La Liga match against Celta Vigo. Photo by: Josep LAGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The UEFA Nations League runner-up held his thighs while looking at the bench before coach Hansi Flick replaced him with Roony Bardghji.

Yamal's goal strengthened Barcelona's position on the La Liga table, leaving them nine points above second-place Real Madrid.

The Catalans are also in a better position to win the trophy this season in the absence of the Spanish international.

Flick, Pedri react to Yamal's injury

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has sent a strong message to Lamine Yamal after the confirmation of his injury.

Flick is looking forward to have the Spanish winger in his squad ahead of the El Clasico second leg. He said:

"We have to wait. We have to see what it is. I think there's something, because he felt it and after the goal he would not leave the pitch without a reason. Hopefully, it's not so bad."

Pedri also wished Lamine Yamal a quick recovery before the end of the season. He said:

”Hopefully Lamine’s recovery will be as short a few weeks as possible. I wish him the best of luck and tell him to rest assured that he’s young and will surely recover well,” per BarcaBlaugranes.

Watch Yamal's reaction after a penalty kick:

Will Yamal miss the World Cup?

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente will be closely monitoring Lamine Yamal as he sustained an injury less than 50 days before the World Cup.

Yamal has been instrumental to La Roja since breaking into the squad, as he played a crucial role in the team winning the UEFA Euro 2024 at the age of 16.

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is set to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Josep LAGO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Barcelona star has six goals in 25 career appearances for the Spanish national team. The 18-year-old is expected to undergo further assessment to determine the extent of the damage as he is expected to miss the start of the Mundial, per Al Jazeera.

The one-time World Cup winner is in Group H ‌alongside Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay.

Simeone praises Yamal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has sent a strong message to Barcelona's Lamine Yamal after the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg on April 14.

The Argentine manager acknowledged that the Spanish youngster caused problems for his side in the second leg but noted that Atletico is the one progressing to the semi-finals.

Source: Legit.ng