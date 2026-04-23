Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after Manchester City beat Burnley

Norwegian Erling Haaland scored the goal that lifted Manchester City above Arsenal on the Premier League table

Arsenal and Manchester City now have the next five matches to lay a claim to the 2025/26 Premier League title

Opta's supercomputer has updated its prediction for the Premier League winner after Manchester City beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday, April 22, 2026.

Erling Haaland’s fifth-minute strike was enough to secure the vital three points and move Manchester City above Arsenal on the Premier League table.

Erling Haaland scored the goal that pushed Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table. Photo by Jorge Horsted.

Source: Getty Images

City successfully closed the nine-point gap and moved to the top of the Premier League table with 70 points after a poor run of results from Arsenal.

Arsenal will have the chance to ascend to the top of the table when they host Newcastle United on Saturday. Man City will not be in league action as they will face Southampton in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Supercomputer predicts Premier League winner

According to The Analyst, Opta's Supercomputer updated its prediction for the Premier League winner, and it's going down for Arsenal.

The supercomputer still backs Arsenal to win the title with a 65.51% chance, down from about 97% two weeks ago, showing how far they have fallen.

Manchester City’s chance of winning has taken a staggering rise from about 3% to over 34% after they took out the nine-point gap between them and Arsenal.

The two sides, which are guaranteed Champions League football next season, are the only teams left in the title race and will fight it until the final minute of the season.

Chelsea’s chances of securing Champions League football next season plunged further to 1.39% after the loss to Brighton, which led to the dismissal of Liam Rosenior.

Guardiola sends message to his players

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned his players that the race is not over despite moving ahead of Arsenal on the Premier League table.

The Spanish manager laid down the only condition to lift the table next month is to win their remaining five matches as the run-in kicks off in full throttle.

Pep Guardiola warns Man City stars after beating Burnley. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

City were not at their usual best against Man City, and Guardiola admitted that winning is what matters at this stage after the intensity of the past weeks.

“Winning is the main target,” he said as quoted by Mancity.com . “Considering the last three days and the emotion and physicality in the game we played, we made an extraordinary game.

“The chances we created, we could score more goals, but the important thing is winning every game.”

Why City sits top of Arsenal

Legit.ng previously analysed why Man City leads the Premier League table after beating Burnley despite having the same points as Arsenal.

The Citizens have fulfilled the important tiebreakers in case of a draw and will lift the Premier League title if both teams win the remaining matches.

Source: Legit.ng