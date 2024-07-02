Nollywood actor Itele D’Icon has kicked off the second half of the year in grand style

Just recently, news made the rounds that he acquired a brand-new Lexus SUV and a house

Many of his colleagues, including Iyabo Ojo, Kolawole Ajeyemi and others, went online to celebrate him

Nigerian actor Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele D Icon, is in the news over his recent luxury acquisitions.

News spread online that the much-loved movie star had bought himself a brand-new Lexus SUV and a new house.

Fans react as actor Itele buys a new car and house. Photos: @iam_martini_, @iteledicon

Source: Instagram

The news was shared on social media by one of his associates, Martins Ogbebor, who posted photos of Itele’s new properties on his Instagram page while congratulating him. Martins wrote:

“This is a big one Congratulations to my boss @iteledicon01 This is just the beginning. ”

See his post below:

Celebs and fans congratulate Itele

Shortly after the news of Itele’s good fortune was posted online, many netizens, including his celebrity colleagues, reacted to it. While some celebrated him, others had interesting observations. Read some of their comments below:

iyaboojofespris:

“Congratulations bro.”

Thedamilolaoni:

“Congratulations on all sides Icon.”

Iambimpeakintunde:

“Congratulations .”

Debbiecherrie:

“Congratulations to him he deserves more .”

Xxixautos:

“Normal this Bros dey try. Na OG.”

0luwaseunn__:

“I sha take God beg you .. make Kesari no get another part again.Make Orisa rest.”

Odoz_hodl:

“For this kind economy, u get house and car wey be ur own, abeg u be confirm boss even if na one room. E no easy! Congrats abeg .”

abija_wara_bi_ekun:

“The house n the car not fit. U nor fit buy 50M car come build house like Portable Odogwu bar.”

Lenahsszn:

“Congratulations to him, he deserves it he has put so much work together for that.”

liciacrest:

“Congratulations to him. The car big pass the house!”

Itele D Icon gets foodstuff from traders

Legit.ng earlier reported that Itele D Icon stirred emotions online after a clip of him shooting in a popular marketplace went viral.

Itele was shocked when some market women walked up to him and started giving him food items like vegetables, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and seasoning.

In the trending clip, the elderly market women also prayed for the actor, wishing him more grace and success in his journey as a filmmaker.

