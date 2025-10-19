An old prophecy about Regina Daniels and her marriage has resurfaced online, just a day after her viral video

The mother of two was recently seen crying as she allegedly opened up about facing domestic violence in her marriage

Fans have now reacted to a video of a prophetess, known as Mama Africa, who had previously spoken about Regina’s marriage

Amid reports surrounding Regina Daniels’ viral domestic violence video, an old prophecy has resurfaced online.

In the clip, a prophetess claimed she once received a revelation that Regina’s husband allegedly beats her and that the actress often cries out for her mother’s help.

Fans react to old video about Regina Daniels. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram



According to the woman, Regina’s mother has failed to intervene, while the actress continues to endure the abuse because of the material benefits she receives from the marriage.

Prophetess shares what Regina Daniels must do



Expanding on her revelation, the prophetess said what has kept Regina in the marriage is money. She added that the mother of two is unhappy but has become accustomed to her situation.



The woman referenced Adekunle Gold and Olamide’s song about money, noting that even the musicians admitted that wealth does not bring happiness.

Prophetess speaks about Ned Nwoko

Regina Daniels continues to trend over marriage challenge. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

The prophetess further claimed that a dark-skinned woman would soon take over from Regina in Ned Nwoko’s life but would face the same fate.



She alleged that this woman would eventually confront the politician and expose him.



Concluding her message, the prophetess advised the actress to leave her marriage, saying she cannot bear to see her daughters suffer.

Recall that Blessing CEO also reacted to the viral reports, sending open messages to Regina Daniels, her husband, and her elder brother.

See the video here:

Reactions trail video of prophetess to Regina

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of some fans as seen below:

@officialitrendycreatives reacted:

"I wish this matter no reach internet

Y’all should take it easy on this girl o pls."

@_benedicctaa shared:

"I remember this video .. she posted it a long time ago… I follow for people wey say madam face your life.



@poshest_hope commented:

"When Gina’s brother wrote “e pain me say una wan laugh my sister”, I felt it. This is a matter of life and death that everyone is turning to content creator on top. It’s well ooo."

@ema_obz shared:

"You cannot call the name of Jesus and claim you're mama Africa and the power than runs the universe. You're nothing! The power that runs the universe is the power of Jesus. You're possessed with the spirit of divination."



@uzomamaka_amerndarl shared:

"This video was made last year or 2yrs ago if am mistaken! She prophesied but people chewed her raw that time..una don see am?"

Regina Daniels gets diamond on birthday

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels had shared a video of her expensive gift online when she was marking her birthday.

She received a diamond jewellery, specially made with her two sons' picture ion the pendant.

Source: Legit.ng