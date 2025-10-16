Regina Daniels Gets Customised Diamond Necklace With Her Children’s Picture, Video Melts Hearts
- Regina Daniels has received her diamond jewelry, specially made for her birthday
- In the video, she unboxed the gift, expressing how priceless it is to her while showcasing the picture on it
- Fans reacted to the video, praising the actress and her love for her two sons, while showering her with love
Nollywood actress Regina Daniels showed she was overjoyed on her birthday as she flaunted one of her expensive gifts.
The mother of two celebrated her birthday with festivities and best wishes from her colleagues and other celebrities in Nigeria.
In her recent video, she was seen with a jewelry box delivered to her while she sat on her bed.
She unboxed it and proudly showed off the chain and other items inside the box, which included a diamond chain, a matching bracelet, and a pair of earrings.
Regina Daniels Shows Off Diamond Chain
The movie star, who is close to Mercy Johnson, flaunted the chain while some people tried to help her wear it. The pendant featured pictures of her two sons. The happy woman looked excited while wearing the chain.
Regina Daniels Speaks About Her Diamond Chain
In the caption of her video, the movie star shared that her birthday gift was priceless. She added that while the gift must have cost "a bag," the price wasn't what mattered most to her.
What was most significant to her were the people who inspired the gift. She revealed it was inspired by her two sons.
Recall that before receiving the diamond chain, Regina Daniels had already received gifts.
Her politician husband, Ned Nwoko, had replaced her lost wedding ring, and she made a video showing off the new ring as she celebrated her birthday with her loved ones.
See the video here:
Fans share take about Regina Daniels's gift
Many fans of the movie star were excited about the video. They congratulated her and wished her well. They also tried to describe how the chain looked while commenting that she takes her children with her everywhere she goes. A few who were after her giveaway begged her money. Here are comments below:
@ifediora_joyce wrote:
"A very stunning diamond piece! The intricate design, sparkle, and elegance really stand out.
Looking so luxurious and timeless. The ring and necklace pairing especially exudes sophistication.
Regina you have taste for good beautiful things."
@fediora_joyce commented:
"Its too beautiful, I saw it on your story and i was like dayummmm thats money wrapped in diamonds. Too good."
@whisky_eguono_merit reacted:
"Really pretty, like!!!!! Carrying your kids everywhere you go. I love love love."
@judith_nwokeocha shared:
"Absolutely beautiful. Queen herself. You deserve everything and more. Happy birthday in arrears dear."
Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani
Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.
The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.
Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.
