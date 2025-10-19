Sammy Daniels, Regina’s elder brother, has refused to remain silent following his sister’s viral video

A few hours ago, tension erupted online after the actress tearfully spoke about her ordeal in her marriage

Sammy took to his Instagram story to share a video hinting at his next line of action, which sparked reactions from many social media users

Regina Daniels’ elder brother, Sammy, has expressed his displeasure over the incident involving his sister that recently set social media abuzz.



A few hours ago, a viral video showed Regina Daniels tearfully speaking about the alleged violence she suffered in her marriage.

Fans react to viral video of Regina Daniels' brother planning his next move. Photo credit@sirsammywest/@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram



In the same clip, Sammy was seen trying to defend his sister, wielding a stick as he confronted the man reportedly sent to assault her.

Just when many thought the controversy had died down, Sammy shared another video on his Instagram story, revealing his next line of action to protect his sister.

Sammy seen training to defend his sister



In the new video, Sammy Daniels was spotted practicing boxing with a punching bag, seemingly preparing to defend Regina.



He appeared intensely focused, changing his shorts several times as he sweated profusely during the exercise.



The video sparked concern among fans, with many advising the young singer to remain calm.

Recall that a few days before the alleged domestic violence clip surfaced, Regina had shared a playful video with her siblings, noting how close they were and how much she cherished them.

How fans reacted to Sammy's video

Reactions have trailed the next step that Sammy is taking against his sister's husband. Many people taunted him that he is trying to bite the finger that once fed him. While others noted that he is just trying to defend his sister. Here are comments below:

@gram_nas_m stated:

"Making them no worry us for this internet o! When dem dey enjoy nobody hear from them.. kasara don burst now.. them don start to dey disturb us."

@davina_deluxe commented:

"Someone said he wan bite the finger that fed them,I’m rolling."

@ifeanyiveektor shared:

"This guy is making the whole thing looks funny."

@daddysgirl_treasure_ wrote:

"He’s really a good older brother, he stood his ground for his sister."

@ukaegbunicky shared:

"Fight wey go sweet na for boxing e de start ."

@amirah_ryahn reacted:

"This her brother self should rest. Shebi na today he know say them dey beat em sister. He's been ranting online everytime people comment negatively against the sister's marriage. Always attacking people up and down but inside the house,they're not happy."

Ned Nwoko praises Wife

Legit.ng had reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on his last wife, Regina Daniels, for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event. While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from the bed to be at the function.

Source: Legit.ng