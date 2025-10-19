Blessing CEO has reacted to the viral video showing Regina Daniels in tears over alleged domestic violence in her marriage

She stated that the video might not be genuine, but if it turns out to be true, it would be a disgrace, she also criticised Ned Nwoko

Fans agreed with Blessing CEO’s remarks in the recording and went on to share their own words of advice for the actress

Self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, has reacted to the viral video showing actress Regina Daniels allegedly suffering domestic violence at the hands of her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

In her video, Blessing CEO repeatedly screamed, saying she initially thought it was a skit until she saw Regina’s brother, Sammy Daniels, addressing Ned Nwoko online.

Blessing CEO sends message to Regina Daniels



Sharing her thoughts, Blessing CEO advised Regina to “run,” stressing that it is better to flee and be mocked than to die in such a marriage.



She described Regina as strong and productive, and jokingly told her to blink three times if she needed help.

Blessing CEO slams Ned Nwoko



The controversial therapist also called out Ned Nwoko, saying that if the video was real, it was irresponsible of him to lay hands on his wife.

According to her, such behaviour is typical of touts, not a senator. She added that only “irresponsible small boys” beat their wives.

Blessing CEO advises Sammy and Regina’s mother



Addressing Regina’s family, Blessing CEO urged Sammy and their mother to protect the actress from harm.



She noted that people might laugh if Regina leaves her marriage but warned that it is better to be alive and ridiculed than to stay and die.



Recall that Sammy Daniels recently shared a video of himself boxing with a punching bag, preparing to confront his sister’s alleged abuser.

See the video here:

Fans react to Blessing CEO's video

Legit.ng compile the reactions of fans to the video shared by the relationship. Here are comments below:

@onwa4realjc stated:

"A beautiful girl with her great acting skills that would have been making waves but no they decide to sell her out due to money that she can make with her talent ,as a young girl never allows anyone to use you as a sacrificial lamb."

@blackdiamondvibes shared:

"Omo no be smalll heee."



Let her leave oooo, people go laugh but at least make she Dey alive

@omalichachukwufaustina shared:

"Wetin expensive clothes and makeup dey cover plenty

Let's say no to domestic violence."

@deb_orah75 shared:

"I don’t care what happened but I love how her brother stood by her.



@omadiva_classycakesandpastries commented:

"Life is more important than laughter."

@noblesco.noble.7 reacted:

"Weti him bro won do Ned, he is a god to ur family."

