"I Understand Her": Lady Takes Sides With Regina Daniels Amid Clash With Ned Nwoko, People React
People

"I Understand Her": Lady Takes Sides With Regina Daniels Amid Clash With Ned Nwoko, People React

by  Ankrah Shalom
3 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook reacting to the marital crisis between Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko
  • In her post, she lamented Regina Daniels' situation, stating that she understood her pain during this difficult time
  • The lady also reposted the account of an alleged insider who claimed to be aware of what had happened between the couple

A Nigerian lady, Amanda Chisom, has gone viral after expressing deep sympathy for Nollywood actress Regina Daniels amid reports of a crisis in her marriage to Senator Ned Nwoko.

Her emotional post on Facebook drew public attention as she spoke on the actress’s situation, describing it as painful and difficult to endure.

Nigerian lady takes sides with Regina Daniels Nwoko.
Nigerian lady reacts to Regina Daniels' alleged marital crisis. Photo credit: @Amanda Chisom, Regina Daniels/ Facebook.
Source: Facebook

Lady speaks about Regina Daniels' situation

Amanda Chisom shared her thoughts while reposting a report first published by blogger Cutie Jullss, which was said to have come from an unnamed source close to the couple.

In her post, she expressed understanding of what Regina Daniels was allegedly going through and noted that such experiences could be overwhelming for anyone in her position.

The post she reshared contained claims of an incident that reportedly happened between the actress and her husband.

According to the version of events cited by the blogger, Regina Daniels was allegedly supposed to spend time with the senator but had chosen instead to take her children out, leading to a heated argument.

Nigerian lady shares emotional post about Regina Daniels Nwoko.
Nigerian lady sympathises with Regina Daniels amid her marital crisis. Photo credit: Regina Daniels/ Facebook.
Source: Facebook

The account further claimed that Regina Daniels, in the midst of the disagreement, damaged a Ferrari in anger.

Chisom’s heartfelt reaction, however, touched people's hearts as she lamented Regina Daniels’ alleged ordeal and expressed compassion for her, saying she could relate to the pain the actress might be feeling.

"It's not easy for Regina Daniels. I understand her," she said.

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' marital saga

Nigerians reacted to the story in the comments section.

Ada Nwankwo said:

"When May said she can't be numbered, that is what she was avoiding, doing turn by turn on top one. Imagine having time table when you can climb,not like you climb because you are in the mood but because it's your turn and if you miss it, it will become another person's turn. Men dey enjoy shaaaa."

Rachael Gerald said:

"I think say nah older men dey give peace of mind, why Ned come dey tie his wife of the old slap like that but Gina why you break screen of Ferrari wey you dey use console yourself."

Crypto said:

"Lol Amanda e no go ever better for you ooooo, which kind music background be this biko nunu ehhh."

Loveth reacted:

"If she destroy the Ferrari, which one she go stay cry inside?"

Rufai Usman added:

"Marriage is for better and for worse. She must not leave what she started. She must marry grandpa. She married for love, let her remain there."

See the post below:

Women pray for Regina Daniels

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video of some women kneeling to pray for popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels.

In the video, the women praised the actress for having a good heart and prayed that God elevates her to greater heights.

Source: Legit.ng

