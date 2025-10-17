Sarah Martins has broken her silence following her experience in Lagos as President Tinubu's son, Seyi, came through for her

In a new video, Sarah Martins received the sum of N20 million from Seyi Tinubu, who also promised to support her food outreach

A clip captured the moment Sarah Martins was moved to tears as celebrities and fans congratulated her

It was a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Sarah Martins, as her recent sad experience become a channel of blessings, with President Bola Tinubu's son, Seyi, coming through for her.

In a new video shared on her Instagram page on Friday, October 17, Sarah Martins disclosed that she was gifted the whopping sum of N20 million by Seyi Tinubu.

Sarah Martins receives N20 million from President Tinubu's son. Credit: officialsarahmartins/seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Seyi's generous gesture towards Sarah came after the Nollywood actress cried out to the public, alleging she was assaulted by uniformed men, presumably Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) officials, while cooking for the less privileged on the street.

The assault has finally turned into blessings for the Asaba actress, as Seyi, through his team, gave Sarah the sum of N20 million, with a promise to also support her food outreach by taking it to the next level.

Sarah Martins shares video showing the moment she was presented with N20m donation from Seyi Tinubu. Credit: officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

A clip captured the moment Sarah shed tears as she showered prayers on Seyi Tinubu.

"From DISGRACE to GRACE, from the office of the President, our philanthropic youth leader MR SEYI TINUBU @seyitinubu just supported my NGO with 20,000,000. Nigerians, please help me say thank you to him. He didn’t only give me 20,000,000 but also promised to take my FREE FOOD CHARITY OUTREACH to the next level. On behalf of @goldenheartfoundation2, I am beyond GRATEFUL, SIR. And my beautiful Queen @iamdrbea, thank you for everything. We are in this together… Forward ever."

The video capturing the moment Sarah Martins received N20 million from Seyi Tinubu is below:

Celebs and fans congratulate Sarah Martins

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

ivybeauty_official said:

"God always has his ways of doing this God bless the giver."

destiny_creamydd reacted:

"Congratulations girl this goes a long way to show that’ after the cross surely comes the crown."

licious_ella said:

"One thing people don't understand is that, "You don't fight grace".... Congratulations dear."

brendan_amadi reacted:

"May God continue to uplift your hardwork and philanthropic programmes. Higher & Higher all the way. Longlive @seyitinubu."

itz_official_juliet reacted:

"God bless you Sir @seyitinubu . Sarah oo,let me say this again oo,cut soap for me oo. The grace has being back to back. @officialsarahmartins."

freesiafoodies said:

"When God wants to bless us, especially when we prayed fervently for it, it might not be a smooth sail. Sometimes, in the thorns, the discomfort, the unease comes an avalanche of blessings!! Big congratulations and God bless @seyitinubu for his unwavering love & support to the citizens."

Source: Legit.ng