Sarah Martins cried out on Instagram, alleging that Lagos officials harassed her while she cooked for the poor

The actress claimed the officers seized her food, cooking gas, and utensils during her charity outreach

Lagos government responds, saying she violated environmental laws by cooking on a road median

The Lagos State Government has reacted to allegations made by Nollywood actress Sarah Martins, who accused some uniformed men of assaulting her while she was feeding the less privileged in the state.

Sarah had taken to her Instagram page to narrate her ordeal, sharing that the incident occurred while she was cooking for homeless people on the streets of Lekki.

According to her, a group of uniformed men, believed to be officials of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC/KAI), stormed her charity setup, disrupted her cooking, and carted away her food and equipment.

In response to the viral video, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources released an official statement on Thursday, October 16, clarifying its position on the matter.

The ministry confirmed that the actress was indeed apprehended by its environmental officers but stated that her activities violated existing sanitation and safety regulations.

According to the statement, Sarah was cooking on a road median in the Admiralty area of Lekki Phase 1, an act the government described as unauthorized use of public infrastructure.

The statement read:

“While the state appreciates the spirit of philanthropy, such initiatives must comply with environmental and sanitation laws to ensure public safety."

The ministry added that using public spaces for personal or commercial purposes could damage infrastructure, disrupt traffic flow, and pose health hazards to residents.

The government, however, acknowledged the importance of charitable activities and encouraged Lagosians to carry them out within the framework of the law.

The statement added:

“We urge all residents and organizations involved in charitable work to partner with relevant agencies for guidance on compliant practices."

Read the statement here:

Fans react to Lagos govt's statement

@ng_gwg:

"I saw the video and thought she should have asked for a permit or approval from her environmental or local authorities, and I’m sure she would have gotten it. Where Hilda did her rice cookathon, I’m certain she sought approval from safety, environmental, and local authorities. If everyone goes to the road to start cooking for different reasons, there will be chaos."

@boda_lanre:

"I always knew it would end like this. There are better ways to approach this philanthropic work, but cooking in open air on the road median???

It is even risky for her. God forbid a vehicle with brake issues. It certainly would be a different story."

@PowerMast_:

"Cooking on the road median where there’s electric streetlights cable buried underneath? Apart from the cable been buried in the median, why not cook at home?"

