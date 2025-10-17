A video and pictures of actress Sarah Martins in the hospital have emerged on social media

The viral video captured the Nollywood actress in agony as she received treatment in the hospital

A close associate of Sarah Martins also dropped a statement alluding to her treatment, while dismissing viral claims about her arrest

Actress Sarah Martins has continued to make waves on social media following her encounter in Lagos, as a video and pictures of her in the hospital emerged online.

Legit.ng reported that Sarah claimed that she was assaulted by uniformed officers while cooking for the less fortunate on the street.

The actress revealed that while in the middle of her community outreach, officers believed to be from the Kick Against Indiscipline (KAI) task force confronted her.

Following Sarah Martins' claim, the Lagos state government also broke its silence addressing the situation.

It confirmed that the actress was indeed apprehended by its environmental officers but stated that her activities had violated existing sanitation and safety regulations.

Sarah Martins' close associate speaks

Following the incidents, a video of Sarah Martins in agony in a hospital emerged on social media.

A close associate of Sarah, identified as Dr. Bea, in a series of Instagram story posts, spoke against how the actress was treated.

She also dismissed the viral claims that the actress was never arrested, describing the reports as fake news.

Dr. Bea also spoke against the selective implementation of the law as she provided an update alluding to Sarah's treatment.

A screenshot of Sarah Martins' close associate's post is below:

Sarah Martins' close associate's Instastory posts. Credit: amdrbea

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

Ugo Nneka said:

"She has been cooking for months but after she lunched her new Car online boom they came and carry all her cooking gas, food stuff's and foods she cooked....."

Jackson Oscar said:

"She dey feed boys for my area oh. Na market be this oh."

Amaka Cherry

"Quick recovery ooo please come back to Asaba and cook for us oooooo, Lagos people too do."

Onyebuchi Precious said:

"Una get money way she for find raw egg pour for the hand immediately."

Nancy Muhammed reacted:

"Chai sorry. They for get her original honey and rub the particular place the pain for stop since."

Ijeoma Onyia said:

"It's painful shaaa but assuming u quickly pour salt on d places, it won't peel. sorry oo."

Cynthia Edamwen Ugiagbe reacted:

"Givers never lack father protect her and heal her totally in Jesus name amen."

Onipe Omuya commented:

"How can you apply blood pressure cuff on the same upper limb the patient sustained injury. Are you adding or reducing the intensity of the pain?"

Sarah Martins responds to jealousy claims

Legit.ng previously reported that Sarah Martins sent a message to netizens insinuating that she was jealous of her colleague, Judy Austin and relationship expert, Blessing CEO.

Sarah claimed that a lot of married men are in her DM, but she has failed to give them attention, courtesy of her strong morals.

She urged naysayers daring her to forcefully take people's husbands to stop, as they would have been victims if she danced to their tune.

Source: Legit.ng