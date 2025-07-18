Regina Daniels has shared a fun video she recorded with her actress mother, which gained the attention of her fans online

In the clip, the two were shaking their backsides to Bastian KGJ's song Laho, dancing sweetly to the admiration of their fans

This came just a few hours after Angela Okorie tendered an apology to the actress' husband and Mercy Johnson

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her mother, Rita Daniels, have sparked comments after Regina shared a video on her Instagram page.

In the clip, Regina used a bottle as a loudspeaker while Bastian KGJ's song Laho played, and they both danced beautifully.

Regina Daniels, mum dance's video spark comments about Angela Okorie. Photo credit@rita.daniels06/@angelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Rita Daniels danced sweetly, shaking her backside to the music, and Regina later joined her as the song reached its climax. Both were smiling and enjoying themselves while showing off their dancing skills.

Rita Daniels has dollars in her pocket

In the caption of the video, Regina jokingly told her fans to give her a chance, ending her sentence with laughter emojis.

However, her mother, Rita Daniels, stuffed some dollar notes into her back pocket while dancing.

Fans react to Regina Daniels' video

Regina Daniels, mum, shows dancing skills. Photo credit@rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

Many of Regina's fans, who had seen the video, reacted by suggesting that it was meant to mock Angela Okorie over her apology to Ned Nwoko and Mercy Johnson.

Some fans urged the movie star who was seen being fed along with her co-wife to also apologize to Angela Okorie for getting involved in something that didn’t concern her.

Meanwhile, others praised them for putting Okorie in her place.

Recall that Regina Daniels and Angela Okorie have not been on good terms. The two exchanged words online after Okorie made a post about Mercy Johnson. Okorie later posted an apology to Ned Nwoko and Mercy Johnson for some of the things she said during their feud.

See the video here:

What fans said about Regina Daniel's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the actress with her mother as they danced joyfully to music. Here are comments below:

@patriciajonah91 commented:

"You and Mercy Johnson humbled that mental health patient, love you guys."

@cynthiaibhawaegbele shared:

"Reginal see what you have turn your mum into. it a beautiful experience. Enjoy your mum."

@gracious_matchmakingfoundation commented:

"We are know this is a mockery post, you can do better."

@kanu_jane_chiamaka reacted:

"Thank you and Mama Mercy for resetting some people brain."

@jennieorganic wrote:

"So what point are u & mom proving now..showing off money...you too are too old for these."

@itz_miziz_chy shared:

"Also apologize to legit queen for putting ur mouth inside what does not concern you. She has apologize mercy and your husband too."

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

