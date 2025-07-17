Drama as Man Claims He Dated Priscilla for 5 Yrs, Allegedly Donated Kidney to Her, Sparks Outrage
- A social media user tearfully claimed to have dated Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, in the past, while making a video about it
- In the recording, he stated that he donated a kidney, and the actress promised to ensure he was well taken care of
- Fans who heard the recording were outraged by the man's remarks and suggested what the actress should do about him
A video has emerged of a social media user claiming to have a connection with Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter.
In the recording, the man claimed that he dated Priscilla for five years, but she left him and married Juma Jux.
He alleged that he donated a kidney, and the actress, who is fondly referred to as "Queen Mother," promised to take care of him and his family.
According to the man, the actress also promised to set him up with a pure water business, but allegedly reneged on her promise after Priscilla married her Tanzanian lover.
The man expressed that he no longer had the strength to work due to the favour he claimed to have done for the actress and her family.
Fans send man into gallow over utterance
Fans of the actress and her daughter reacted angrily after seeing the video, sternly warning the man about his remarks before he would be picked up.
Some praised Iyabo Ojo for enduring various challenges from different people, while others cursed the man for making such bold claims.
They also showered prayers on the actress and her family and wished her daughter well in her marriage.
It is worth noting that Iyabo Ojo has recently been in the spotlight, following a protest staged against her and allegations made against her. She also recently lost some properties in a fire at her office.
See the video here:
How fans reacted to man's video
Reactions have trailed the video made by the social media user about Priscilla and her mother. Many prayed for the brand influencer and her marriage and shared what the actress should do to the man in the video. Here are comments below:
@mroladimejii shared:
"How much were you paid?"
@officialadeolaaluko wrote:
"If this is a clout chaser, he should be picked up immediately.This is outright nonsense."
@ishola_olufemi stated
"Unfortunate younger sibling."
@pholaakanni shared:
"Ko funny rara.what is this. Iyabo Ojo dey try o! Olorun I no get quarter of the strength wey she get for all this draging."
@udoh.omolola commented:
"From your own mouth, to God's hearing. What you desire for yourself to function with one kidney will soon come to pass on you. Does Priscilla even knows you."
Juma Jux writes Priscilla love note
Legit.ng had reported that Juma Jux, son-in-law to be of actress Iyabo Ojo had shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement.
He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, as his lover also replied in an adorable way.
Fans took to the comment section to respond to the post as they shared their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet.
