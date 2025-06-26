Fans of three Nollywood actresses, Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Regina Daniels, have unearthed an old movie featuring the trio

In the clip, there were traces that the three of them were once on good terms, despite Regina Daniels still being a child at the time

Fans speculated about the feud between them, discussing how long it has lasted and even taking a swipe at Ned Nwoko in the process

An old movie featuring three warring actresses, Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie, and Regina Daniels has surfaced online.

The three have not been on good terms since Angela Okorie took a swipe at Mercy Johnson over her alleged ill health.

Regina Daniels's movie as kid actress with Mercy Johnson, Angela Okporie trends. Photo credit@meryjohnsonokojie/@angelaokorie

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels, who is very close to Johnson, defended her and dragged Angela Okorie through the mud.

In the movie making the rounds online, Daniels was still a child actress. She played Okorie's daughter, while Johnson portrayed their maid.

Johnson and Daniels were close in the film, and Okorie, who was Daniels’ mother in the story, was uncomfortable with their relationship.

Okorie frequently reacted whenever Johnson helped Daniels with her homework, and the way she looked at the two showed she disapproved of their bond.

Fans share their take on the movie

Fans of the three actresses were not surprised that the enmity between them didn’t just start this year. They pointed out that the actresses seemed to have predicted their future dynamics and acted it out in the movie.

Some fans even blamed Daniels, claiming she was disrespecting Okorie by not calling her "mummy" given the age difference.

Regina Daniels trend amid her feud with Angela Okorie. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Fans take a swipe at Ned Nwoko

Some movie lovers didn’t spare Regina Daniels' husband, Ned Nwoko. They took a swipe at him for marrying someone so young. The fans argued that the politician must have seen the movie when it was first released, but still chose to marry a woman who could be his daughter.

See the movie clip here:

How fans reacted to the movie

Reactions have trailed the movie of Mercy Johnson, Angela Okorie and Regina Daniels. Here are a few comments from fans of the actresses below:

@means8254 commented:

"But regina.daniels get mind oh why would she involve herself in a beef between two adults who watch her grow? U wey dem born 2003 de talk for matter of pple that was born in the 80s ."

@_charlesairvison shared:

"Dem suppose arrest Ned sha."

@v_toria122 reacted:

"Oh my gosh. You can never defeat a Nigeria."

@unruly_wrld0889 said:

"Dem don carry movie enter real life."

@emyking_official commented:

"omoh Regina suppose dy call Angela Mummy."

@meetahneta wrote:

"Them don even act their future before ."

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife, Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two who used to be friends and even exchange friendly banters online are no longer following each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng