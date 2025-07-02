A video showing how Ned Nwoko treated his wives at Regina Daniels' son's recent birthday has surfaced online

The actress and her husband hosted a lavish birthday party for her two sons, and videos from the event were shared online

Fans shared their opinions after seeing how the politician interacted with his two wives, with many criticising his actions

Fans reacted after watching how Ned Nwoko fed his two wives during Regina Daniels's son's birthday, which took place recently.

The movie star had staged a flamboyant birthday party for her two sons, with all her family members in attendance.

Ned Nwoko trends over video of him and his wives at son's party. Photo credit@regina.daniels/@mnslalicharani

She also shared videos from the lavish ceremony, and many were in awe of it. However, some fans were not satisfied after seeing how Ned Nwoko interacted with his wives in one of the recordings.

In the viral video, the politician, who recently stepped out with his actress wives amid rumours of a feud, was seen feeding two of his wives at the party. He cut a piece of their son's cake and first fed Regina Daniels, then fed Laila Charani from the same cake.

Fans share Ned Nwoko's facial reaction

Fans observed Ned Nwoko's facial reactions during the moment. In the recording, he appeared happy and smiling while feeding Regina Daniels, but when it was Laila Charani's turn, his expression seemed less enthusiastic, as noted by some of the couple's fans.

Ned Nwoko give Laila Charani cake at son's birthday. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Fans react to Ned Nwoko's action

Reactions flooded in as fans of the polygamous politician voiced their opinions. Some taunted him for choosing such a marital arrangement and prayed that the God who did it for him would never do such for them.

A few others shared how they would have turned the birthday party into a battlefield, claiming they could never tolerate polygamy.

What fans said about Regina Daniels' video

Reactions have trailed the video of Regina Daniels and her family at her son's party. Here are comments below:

@tracyokito wrote:

"She no wan collect the cake after Regina chop am remain but she dey collect the D after Regina run am."

@klahrah_ shared:

"Some women are trying shall, what's all this? Make the God wey do am for you avoid me please."

@linjoeboutiquee shared:

"Of all the beautiful sweet enjoyable ships in the whole world? And you settled for this? Money is indeed root of all evil . Can never be me."

@beccaszn stated:

"The jealousy in me could never!!! Dead body for surplus."

@edoziemcv said:

"How do you all enjoy polygamy?? My precious heart just can’t."

Regina Daniels unfollows co-wife Laila Charani

Legit.ng earlier reported that all seemed not well between Regina Daniels and her co-wife, Laila Charani.

The two, who used to be friends and even exchanged friendly banter online, recently unfollowed each other.

Fans expressed their displeasure over the development, reminding them of the lovely posts and videos they had shared in the past.

