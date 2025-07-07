Lege Miamii has reported himself to bloggers following backlash over a recent outing with a lady he took on a date

The matchmaker was seen taking the lady to a restaurant where she ordered food worth ₦40,000, while he only ordered a meal worth ₦7,000

The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with fans sharing their thoughts on his behaviour and questioning the motive behind his actions

Nollywood actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miamii, has stirred reactions online after sharing his recent experience on a date.

The self-acclaimed friend of President Tinubu’s son, Seyi Tinubu, revealed that he had taken a lady out, but things quickly took a turn at the restaurant.

According to him, the lady ordered food worth ₦40,000, while he only ordered a meal of ₦7,000.

Lege Miamii speaks about what happen on his date with lady. Photo credit@legemiamii

Source: Instagram

Lege Miamii expressed shock at her choice of meal, which included large shrimps, rice, and drinks, something he claimed he wouldn’t dare eat even abroad. In contrast, he opted for a modest serving of rice and a drink.

Lege Miamii defends his actions

The actor, who recently had an altercation with social media activist Verydarkman, said he couldn't bring himself to foot the lady’s extravagant bill. Instead, he left her at the restaurant to sort herself out.

He recorded a video of the meal and publicly reported himself to bloggers before the story could be twisted against him.

Mixed reactions trail Lege’s move

Many fans supported Lege Miamii's decision, saying the lady was wrong to order what she couldn’t afford. They praised the actor for setting boundaries and called out women who display such entitlement during dates.

However, a few critics taunted him, pointing out the hefty fees he charges for matchmaking services, suggesting he could have handled the situation more gracefully.

See the Instagram video here:

How fans reacted to Lege's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actor. Here are some comments from fans below:

@officaljuwalin9ja shared:

"Brother hood is proud of u. Then fit open the girl purse make then see comb and lip gloss, with 2 old 500# note ."

@whyt_chyna commented:

"As a woman please always order exactly what you can pay for if things go sideways, I genuinely live by this rule."

@alex_milan_drive said:

"Lege na Osinwin, him later pay O , e dey use am do content. Lege you have done well sha."

@gailffiong reacted:

"But you ladies are gutsy o When you are taken on a date order what you know you can afford so you don't put yourself in a messy situation, Jeez."

Lege Miamii speaks about Tayo Sotayo

Legit.ng had reported that the matchmaker made a video after his actress friend bought a new G Wagon and flaunted it.

He announced the good news while telling his fans to rejoice with the latest car owner.

Lege took a swipe at people, who may not be interested in congratulating the actress because of jealousy.

Source: Legit.ng