Nigerian actor Ayo Olaiya has shared a post where he cleared the air concerning the viral clip of him with a bad movie at a movie location

The late singer's father had been posted amidst some actors at a movie location, a move that triggered backlash

The owner of the film has now come forward to explain what happened on that day and warned the public

Olaiya Ayo, a Nollywood actor, has come forward to clear his name after many accused him of clout chasing with Mohbad's father.

Recall that a video of the late singer's father at a movie location in Ikorodu surfaced online and spurred reactions from fans.

Actor clears the air about rumours surrounding Mohbad's dad in his movie. Credit: @ayoolaiya, @mohbad_dad

Many assumed that he was riding on the fame of his late son and has now dabbled into film acting.

The actor, on whose movie set he was on the fateful day, has, however, explained what happened. According to him, they were shooting in an area close to Babe Mohbad's home when he drove by, stopped to say hello to them, and left afterwards.

That was the video that got out, and people misinterpreted it. He always warned Nigerians to verify information before spreading false information.

He wrote:

"My name is Ayo Olaiya. I am an actor and a filmmaker. I have never claimed to be a human right activist. Contrary to the lies going round, I never planned to use Mohbad’s story for a movie and I have not featured Mohbad’s dad in any of my movies . I was filming with my team around Mohbad father’s house in Ikorodu when one of my crew members saw Mohbad’s father in his car and screamed his name."

"The man alighted from his car to greet us and take pictures with us. Always take your time to verify things before jumping into conclusion. To my fans, I love you all for your unflinching love and support. Many thanks for your concern. God bless you all. Rest on legendary Mohbad✍️."

See his post below:

Reactions as actor explains video with Mohbad's dad

Read some reactions below:

@nusie_oluwa said:

"Bullying a man that lost his son, awon werey."

@mobolajidaniel_official said:

"Mador baba mii nothing do you …. Them no Dey wadi ohun gbogbo daju before dem go to the conclusion 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️ @ayoolaiya."

@officialadesanyatoyosi said:

"Our world is spiritual as an actor/ entertainer don't be disturbed with trivial issues."

@kdollar_rap said:

"You fit lost your son make you still lost your peace of mind forever that’s exactly what they’re doing to this man😢 Nigeria is full of half-wit people."

Actors clears the air over meeting with Mohbad's dad. Credit: @ayoolaiya

@_toye40 said:

"Irrespective of what you just wrote, why post him? Don’t joined the werey people supporting his bad behavior in giving him that fame he so much crave for. It is well."

@yettyderby said:

"And when did baba mohbad turn to a celebrity you do meet and greet with 😂😂it’s well baba mohbad too presented himself as one kind celebrity way see his fans.yeye."

