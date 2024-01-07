Lege Miamii made the video after his actress friend Tayo Sotayo bought a new G Wagon and flaunted it

He took a loudspeaker and announced the good news while telling his fans to rejoice with the latest car owner

Lege took a swipe at people who may not be interested in congratulating the actress because they are jealous of her achievement

Nollywood actor and matchmaker Kehinde Adams better known as Lege Miamii has shown how happy he was after his friend and colleague Tayo Sotayo bought a new G Wagon.

The controversial man made a video to announce the good news and told his fans to rejoice with the thespian.

Lege Miamii reacts as Tayo Sotayo buys new G Wagon. Photo credit @legemiamii/@sotayogaga

Source: Instagram

According to him, the jeep that the actress bought was very expensive. He was seen shouting in the recording as he informed the public about Sotayo's latest acquisition.

Lege Miamii says people should repost the picture of the G Wagon

In the clip, Lege who lost his iPhone in Abuja a few months ago noted that people who want such good news should repost the picture and congratulate her.

Lege Miamii also said that those who are jealous are the ones who will not celebrate the actress. He abused such people and said something must be wrong with their heads.

Fans react to the video made by Lege Miamii

Reactions have trailed the recording made by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@shillow_money:

"Lege with different Werey."

@____trail___blazer__:

"I like Lege, nah rich people he dey make friends with."

@ibironke_couture:

"Lege is a free man. I love him."

@abiisolami:

"Boda mi Lege shey ewa alright bayi."

@funishings_by_faidarhh:

"Werey legbon yii walai."

@iamchazz1':

" Is that not potable accident car that Unique car resell just asking ooo."

@_omobola21:

"Wetin be this Daddy Mercy."

@tiilewa':

"You just dey wurugbon lenu."

@derickrose28:

"Your mate dey raise engine, you dey raise voice. Raise am Raise am."

@its_yindah:

"Why you shouting on our heads this Sunday morning na lege. Why announcing to us??"

