Sarah Martins has shared a video about items she is putting up for sale, explaining the reason behind her action

In the recording, she touched parts of her body, which led some viewers to believe she was referencing them in relation to what she is selling

She also displayed another part before explaining what she was promoting, and many reacted to it

Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has shared a video that did not sit well with many of her fans, as the recording appeared to drag on.

In the clip, the actress, who recently bought a car after relocating to Lagos, advertised her body care products as she prepared to begin sales.

Reactions as Sarah Martins raises eyebrows with video of what she is selling. Photo credit@officialsarahmartins

Source: Instagram

According to her, some new products had arrived from abroad, so she decided to sell the old stock at giveaway prices to make room for the new ones.

The actress first showed the lower part of her body and later touched her chest before proceeding to speak about her products.

Sarah Martins speaks about her products

While speaking about the items on sale, she showed a cream and explained what it was used for, while also discussing the products available.

Fans, however, interpreted her actions differently and questioned what exactly she was promoting based on the visuals she shared.

Sarah Martins' fans drag her over advertising video. Photo credit@sarahmartins

Source: Instagram

Some users dragged her online, commenting on parts of her body they felt were being highlighted in the video.

This is not the first time Sarah Martins has been dragged by fans over her videos or comments.

A few even referred to her as an APC member and jokingly said she should “sell herself” to party members, mentioning a known political figure in their remarks.

A few months ago, she was also criticised after sharing a picture of her new car and explaining how she got it, shortly after relocating to Lagos State.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Many drag Sarah Martins over video

Fans reacted after seeing the video of the actress as they shared their take on what she is selling. Most of the people who reacted were not pleased with it. Here are comments below:

@olabisi_ramos commented:

"I never see u talks about insecurity in this country is because you are an APC Supporter right God pass Una."

@rory_1_0_1 reacted:

"I hope you all can understand the promo she is talking about."

@janejayjay2 wrote:

"For early Monday ok.'

@chisomprince722 shared:

"How far private chef abeg how much is totonut rice."

@bigwealth_r reacted:

"Una too do for this App ooo must you raise up ur cloth to show us something una deh whine ooo."

@anderson_talks commented:

"What products are you really selling? The only thing u always advertise is your toto."

@busyspoonkitchen wrote:

"U really think say people na Mumu for this app you’re using filter to advertise a business and you still have the mind to lie that No filter."

Sarah Martins shares what film editor did

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nollywood actress Sarah Martins was in tears while speaking about the evil a movie editor did to her.

According to her, the editor worked on it, and the result left her in tears. She shared a video of herself crying, as though she was grieving, while narrating the experience.

Many expressed sympathy for her and promised to take action against the editor if she tagged the person involved.

Source: Legit.ng