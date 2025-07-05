Reality star Nelly recently flaunted the new Mercedes-Benz she purchased, worth millions of naira

In her post, she also shared the amount she spent at the club, showcasing her lavish lifestyle. Many fans praised her for enjoying life to the fullest

However, fans had mixed reactions, because her colleague recently received a car gift from fans, sparking further discussion about Nelly's display

Big Brother Naija star Nelly Mbonu has shown that she is willing to spare no expense to enjoy the good things in life.

The reality star, who was the fourth housemate to be evicted from the 2024 season of the show, shared a post showcasing her latest acquisition.

In the post, she stood beside a car covered with a red cloth, and another post from a blog revealed the plush ride underneath the cover.

According to reports, Nelly recently acquired a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe, valued at N100 million.

The car was decorated with a red ribbon, and red balloons floated above it as it was parked at a dealership.

Nelly shares her club bill

In another post, the former housemate, who had a public disagreement with Chinwe, shared the receipt for her club bill.

She had bought wine, juice, and other items while having fun at a club, spending over N5 million.

This comes just a few days after her colleague Onyeka received a car gift from her fans. Pictures and videos of Onyeka's plush gift trended online, with many congratulating her on the generous gesture.

How fans reacted to Nelly's gift

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans to the gift the reality star got herself. Here are comments below from followers of the reality star:

@ceo_riaa commented:

"Married men money, na man buy am for am, how many girls you don buy bicycle share give for your village?"

@lush_chi2 shared:

"Onyeka said on Nellys birthday that Nelly will stay quiet in a room without you knowing that she’s a shaker and mover . Congratulations to Nelly."

@comikvibes said:

"Men won finish women with money so men for BBN no feet acquire this till now ."

@simistrell shared:

"Since kelly won ,Grandma and 6 month lawyer never get peace of mind awon elesin."

@rita_idowu reacted:

"She seem to be really cool…no mean girl vibe, congratulations to her."

@hair_by_lin commented:

"Awww love it for her… congratulations Nelly, Onyeka x Nelly benzo babies."

Wanni, Handi report Nelly to Biggie

Legit.ng had reported that the BBNaija No Loose Guard housemates, Wanni and Handi, trended online over their diary session.

During the diary session, the twins complained bitterly about their colleague, Nelly, who they accused of not having boundaries.

They added that she was too touchy with Shaun, despite knowing that he was already in a ship. Wanni and Handi also made plans for Nelly. They also illustrated how she behaves and netizens reacted to what they had to tell Big Brother in the Diary Room.

