Lege Miami has finally reacted to everything Verydarkman said about his friend, Seyi Tinubu

In a video shared on his Instagram page, he accused the activist of failing to use his platform for any meaningful purpose

The matchmaker also revealed the true meaning of his name and urged VDM to take note of all he said

Nollywood actor and matchmaker, Adams Kehinde, popularly known as Lege Miamii, has responded to social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman after he made a video targeting Seyi Tinubu.

The activist alleged that Seyi, son of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had reached out to Isaac Fayose and claimed that a factional president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Abubakar Isah, would soon be released.

He also criticised Lege Miamii over comments made about him.

Reacting to VDM's statements, Lege Miamii hit back, accusing him of failing to use his platform to positively impact others.

The matchmaker further described VDM as dishonest and accused him of always trying to bring people down.

Lege went as far as saying he was sending VDM "to the gallows" and warned that Seyi Tinubu only associates with responsible individuals.

Lege Miamii boasts of past good deeds

Speaking about his philanthropic efforts, Lege Miamii revealed that he has assisted several people in travelling abroad. He also claimed to have bought cars for some individuals, noting that he does not feel the need to publicise his charitable acts.

Lege stressed that he had never received N100 million or N200 million from Seyi Tinubu and said his support for the president's son stems from admiration, not financial gain.

He further revealed that his real name is “Legelegd Destroy,” but he uses "Miamii" as a cover-up. Lege warned VDM to be mindful of what he was capable of doing in response to ongoing provocations.

The actor concluded by stating that he was taking note of all VDM’s actions and would respond accordingly in due time.

It is worth recalling that Lege Miamii and Seyi Tinubu share a cordial relationship and have been seen together on numerous occasions. The actor has also publicly spoken highly of Tinubu’s son in the past.

See the video here:

What fans said about Lege Miamii's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video made by Lege Miamii. Here are comments below:

@elemosho_bashir wrote:

"The 1st father to raise kids without teeth."

@khennyjesus11 commented:

"You said Seyi never give you 200 or 100m before I love your sense for that side, but you don collect below 100m before abi ."

@abike_unique commented:

"Verydarkmanm sha won give lege BP."

@munnar_blavk_xxl reacted:

"Sending people out of there country!? And u called that help!? What's wrong with your country!? I think u understand better now."

@hayposh_ stated:

"Bro he is using his platform well more than you though."

@iykehenry980 said:

"Mr Spokesman pls can you go and learn English so we can understand you."

@ochikesamreru shared:

"So, nobody fit catch this guy for me? Always constituting nuisance."

@official_princeadetule said:

"Lege which hand u won take fight self…. Your own lege lege can’t destroy anything ooo.. Abeg don’t let your 32 teeth remove bcoz of Seyi ooo."

