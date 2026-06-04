Travellers heading to the United States are being reminded to check what items they can and cannot bring into the country

On June 3, 2026, Customs & Border Protection stressed that bush meat and many other products are prohibited at U.S. ports of entry

The agency warns that failing to declare restricted goods could lead to fines and risks to public health and safety

On June 3, 2026, the United States Customs & Border Protection (CBP) reminded travellers on X that bush meat is prohibited from entering the country.

The agency urged people to check its restricted items list before returning from trips abroad:

U.S. Customs & Border Protection prohibits bush meat to protect public health. Photo credit: Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“When traveling into the U.S., please note that bushmeat is prohibited to bring into the country. Before you come back from your trip abroad, check CBP's restricted items list about the items you plan to bring back.”

This announcement highlights the importance of knowing what food and products are admissible at U.S. ports of entry.

Food items not allowed into the U.S.

CBP makes clear distinctions between what travellers can and cannot bring:

Bush meat: Meat from African wildlife is strictly prohibited.

Meat products: Items such as bouillon cubes, soup mixes, and anything containing meat are not admissible.

Rice: Often harbours insects, so travellers are advised not to bring it.

Fresh fruits and vegetables: These can introduce pests or diseases. For example, the Mediterranean fruit fly outbreak in the 1980s cost California and the federal government about $100 million to eradicate.

Food items allowed into the U.S.

Some foods are admissible without issue:

Bakery items

Certain cheeses

Condiments, oils, vinegars

Packaged spices

Honey, coffee, tea

Fresh fruits and vegetables pose risks as they introduce pests and plant diseases. Photo credit: Westes/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Penalties for violations

Travellers who fail to declare agricultural items face civil penalties:

First offence: $300 fine

Second offence: $500 fine

CBP stresses that all agricultural items must be declared and presented for inspection so specialists can determine if they are admissible.

Prohibited vs restricted items

CBP explains the difference between prohibited and restricted items:

Prohibited items: Forbidden by law, such as bush meat, dangerous toys, unsafe cars, and illegal substances like absinthe or Rohypnol.

Restricted items: Require special permits or licences. Examples include firearms, certain fruits and vegetables, animal products, and some live animals.

Protecting public health and safety

CBP enforces laws for over 40 government agencies, including the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their mission is to prevent unsafe items from entering the country and protect:

Community health

Public safety

Domestic plant and animal life

Before returning from abroad, CBP recommends checking the USDA-APHIS website for approved items and permits. Declaring all goods at entry points is the safest way to avoid penalties and ensure compliance with U.S. law.

See the X post below:

US cuts deportation list to 110 Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced that the number of Nigerians set for deportation has been reduced from 130 to 110.

These individuals were convicted of serious crimes and have now been placed on what DHS describes as its “worst-of-the-worst” criminal register.

Source: Legit.ng