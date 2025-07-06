VeryDarkBlackMan has reacted to the trending video of a Northern lady who has been crying online for help

According to the lady, identified as Babiana, her nude video was exposed online and people have been threatening her with it

She called out to Tunde Ednut, Tinubu, and VDM for help, but the activist's reaction was an unexpected on

Nigerian internet users were shocked to see VDM, whose real name is Vincent Martins Otse, react to a young Northern woman who has been crying online.

The lady, popularly known as Babiana on TikTok, surfaced online with tears in her eyes, crying about how the Arewa community has betrayed her.

Fans praise VDM over his judgement on lady whose sex video leaked online. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

She said that some had leaked her sexual video on social media and that she is now being bullied with it. She, however, called VDM, Tunde Ednut, and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to come to her rescue and said she had refused to unalive herself.

Reacting to the video online, VDM reports that the lady had a habit of trolling people online. She posts videos of ladies and exposes their private lives, calling them all sorts of unprintable names.

The critic noted that it was her turn now and she’s acting like the victim. He warned her to desist from her habit and called it Karma.

VDM's reaction to the clip earned him more accolades from fans, who admired his sense of judgment.

Watch the video here:

Fans react as VDM judges Arewa woman

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@SaintNwa said:

"Nigerians doesn’t care about people mental health. I hate Nigerians for that. Please let’s educate people about mental health."

@Loadedbrodah said:

"You were not born with clothes. N*de is indecency but not a murder case. You didn't kill anybody! Leave social media, find a way to travel and live your life! If you die of this depression, people will move on the same day! Stop crying ok?? No be only your own nu*es dey online."

@special_Ada_Ide

One mistake you just made now is calling on your president Tinubu to help you, he will first ask you "how do u get there? What are you doing there as at the time of the video. This is the kind of religion u find yourself in, they don't value women. Am so sorry for Ur pains sis."

Northen lady calls for VDM's help over her leaked video, he reacts. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

@_kneegrow___ said:

"This is so sad mehn. Such an innocent lady.Whoever has that video, send it to me right away so I can delete it."

@KamanyaFra943 said:

"Sad. But why not get the link of those who posted and are still posting the video , report to the Nig. Police and see if they can help."

@MOliseyenu10630 said:

"This northerners lack empathy don't mind them."

@edum_in said:

"Northern leaders must protect this lady. Do we still have #MinistryOfWomensAffairsNigeria."

Koko Pee, others rejoice over VDM's freedom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM had finally regained his freedom from detention.

His friends, led by Koko Pee and others, were seen walking with him and celebrating his freedom and victory.

Some bloggers welcomed him back with various posts and also shared the ordeal he went through.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng