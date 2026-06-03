Journalist Quits Osun Publishers’ Association, Gives Reason
- Nigerian journalist Sodiq Lawal has resigned from the Osun Online Publishers’ Association (OOPA), citing concerns about the organisation’s direction
- In a letter to the association's chairman, he said the body no longer aligns with the professional ethics and values he upholds
- Despite his departure, Lawal thanked members and leaders of the association and wished them success
Osogbo, Osun state - Nigerian journalist and digital media editor Sodiq Lawal has resigned his membership of the Osun Online Publishers’ Association (OOPA), saying the association’s direction no longer aligns with the professional values and journalistic ethics he holds dear.
Lawal, an investigative journalist, social researcher and editor, announced his decision in a resignation letter addressed to OOPA Chairman, Abioye Lawrence.
The resignation took effect on Monday, June 1, 2026, bringing an end to his active participation as a financial member of the association.
Why I quit OOPA - Sodiq Lawal
In the letter, Lawal described the decision as difficult but necessary after what he called careful reflection on recent developments within the association.
He said he had become increasingly uncomfortable with the direction of the body, arguing that it no longer reflected the ethical standards and journalistic principles that have guided his career.
“This was not an easy decision. Over time I’ve felt our association’s direction no longer aligns with the professional ethics and journalistic values I hold dear. After reflecting on this, I believe stepping aside is the most honorable path,” he stated.
Journalist expresses gratitude to OOPA
Despite his exit, Lawal expressed appreciation to the association for the opportunities and relationships he built during his time as a member.
He thanked the leadership and fellow members for the experiences, collaboration and personal growth he enjoyed while participating in the association’s activities.
Lawal also extended goodwill to the association, expressing hope that its leadership would continue to guide the organisation toward achieving its objectives.
While stepping away from the body, he said he remained grateful for the role OOPA played in his professional journey and wished the association success in its future endeavours.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.