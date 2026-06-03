Nigerian journalist Sodiq Lawal has resigned from the Osun Online Publishers’ Association (OOPA), citing concerns about the organisation’s direction

In a letter to the association's chairman, he said the body no longer aligns with the professional ethics and values he upholds

Despite his departure, Lawal thanked members and leaders of the association and wished them success

Osogbo, Osun state - Nigerian journalist and digital media editor Sodiq Lawal has resigned his membership of the Osun Online Publishers’ Association (OOPA), saying the association’s direction no longer aligns with the professional values and journalistic ethics he holds dear.

Lawal, an investigative journalist, social researcher and editor, announced his decision in a resignation letter addressed to OOPA Chairman, Abioye Lawrence.

Nigerian journalist Sodiq Lawal has resigned from the Osun Online Publishers’ Association (OOPA).

Source: Original

The resignation took effect on Monday, June 1, 2026, bringing an end to his active participation as a financial member of the association.

Why I quit OOPA - Sodiq Lawal

In the letter, Lawal described the decision as difficult but necessary after what he called careful reflection on recent developments within the association.

He said he had become increasingly uncomfortable with the direction of the body, arguing that it no longer reflected the ethical standards and journalistic principles that have guided his career.

“This was not an easy decision. Over time I’ve felt our association’s direction no longer aligns with the professional ethics and journalistic values I hold dear. After reflecting on this, I believe stepping aside is the most honorable path,” he stated.

Journalist expresses gratitude to OOPA

Despite his exit, Lawal expressed appreciation to the association for the opportunities and relationships he built during his time as a member.

He thanked the leadership and fellow members for the experiences, collaboration and personal growth he enjoyed while participating in the association’s activities.

Lawal also extended goodwill to the association, expressing hope that its leadership would continue to guide the organisation toward achieving its objectives.

While stepping away from the body, he said he remained grateful for the role OOPA played in his professional journey and wished the association success in its future endeavours.

Source: Legit.ng