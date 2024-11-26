Lege Miamii has made a new video to update his fans about his new title and that of his friend Seyi Tinubu

In the clip, he said that people should stop calling him a friend of the president's son because he has a new name

After sharing his new name with fans, they reacted massively in the comment section to the recording

Nollywood actor, Kehinde Adam, better known as Lege Miamii, has informed his fans that he now has a name in a new video he shared on social media.

In the clip, the movie star, who match makes people, said that he was known before as a friend to Seyi Tinubu, the son of the president of the Nigeria.

Lege Miamii speaks about Seyi Tinubu. Photo credit@lege_miamii

He added that his title had changed because Seyi Tinubu was now the incoming governor of Lagos state.

Lege Miamii warns fans

In the recording, the actor, who dragged Davido months ago, warned supporters and followers of Seyi Tinubu.

He noted that Seyi Tinubu might be sending them on errands, but his relationship with the son of the president was different.

He bragged and said that he was the 'biological' friend of the incoming governor. The video shared by Lege did go down well with his fans, who rained curses on him in Yoruba.

Recall that this is not the first time that Lege would be slammed over his post. A man once blasted him because of his relationship with Seyi Tinubu.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Lege's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the clip shared by the actor. Here are some of the comments below:

@uniquegold_by_omolara:

"Biological bawo boda Lege."

@obafemiroyalson_royce:

"Incoming."

@beautybyenny_nailsandlash2:

"Original biological incoming Lagos state."

@holla_____holla247:

"So for 9ja now una don turn this politics to family heritage it’s well."

@laolexrules:

"Lege incoming commissioner for youth and sport Lagos state or SA to governor on singles affairs."

@emmyjose_grils:

"Na god go punish u an your incoming."

@accesslinkspartners:

"We can’t serve baba and still serve his son. Slavery mentality."

@nobilityrealm:

"And you are someone father, is this the legacy of foolishness you want hand over to your kids?"

@nancyofficial694:

"Adams Kehinde you are a very foolish boy, Daddy mercy onshiere."

@hephzzy_bah:

"Greedy fellow."

Lege Miamii speaks about Tayo Sotayo

Legit.ng had reported that the matchmaker made a video after his actress friend bought a new G Wagon and flaunted it.

He announced the good news while telling his fans to rejoice with the latest car owner.

Lege took a swipe at people, who may not be interested in congratulating the actress because of jealousy.

