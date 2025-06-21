Nollywood movie star Femi Branch has been caught up in another online scandal and is being called out

A Nigerian pastor has gone online to drag the Bashorun Ga'a actor for owing his father for the past 14 years

The pastor not only called him out, but also calculated the interest accrued and vowed to take the money from him by any means necessary.

Nigerians were not expecting to see movie star Femi Branch embroiled in another online scandal so soon. It is no longer news that the veteran actor was recently exposed for allegedly assaulting the assistant director on a movie set.

His actions are still a hot topic online, but there is already another development involving the said actor. According to a tweet by a man who claims to be a pastor, Femi Branch has been owing his father the sum of N1 million since 2011.

Pastor drags Femi Branch over N1.1 million debt since 2011. Credit: @chief_femibranch

Source: Instagram

The pastor's father, however, began to add a N50K interest monthly. Going by the above calculations, Pastor Timilayin is now claiming that Femi owes his father N1.9 million, which he has to pay. He boldly stated that if Femi fails to pay, he will surely retrieve the debt from his children.

This revelation has now become a hot topic online, as fans have shared their opinions about it.

The pastor has written in a now-deleted tweet:

"Dear @femibranch, you borrowed the sum of 1 million Naira from Mr Akin Tolulope Komolafe (My Dad) since 2011 with interest of 50,000 per month. You have refused to pay till date. The accumulated sum is now 9.7 million. My Dad helped you out when you needed it most."

"now everything has worked out for you, you have refused to pay him his money, despite all the efforts he has made to get his money. I just want to let you know one thing, you must pay that loan, if my Dad fails to get it from you, I will get it from you or your children."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Femi Branch's alleged debt

Below are some comments as compiled by Legit.ng:

@tiphe_j said:

"5% per month back in 2011? That’s somehow sha, if we’re being honest.

@effedeborah said:

"From 1M to 1.9 million, I love this deal 😂 and I also love the guy’s energy “if my Dad fails to get it from you, I will get it from you or your children”."

@Oluwabiola001 said:

"It’s only a greedy person that will take advantage of someone’s need and propose such interest rate. And it’s only a greedy ‘pastor’ that will endorse it. Infact, nothing like that is mentioned in the signed agreements; the money is 1m, then, maybe he may add for inflation."

@JoyChikerenma said:

"The interest is much for Christ sakes. Haba! Yes,he did wrong by not paying back since he agreed on that 50k interest but,don’t you think this the reason it is always hard for some people to pay back?"

Again, Femi Branch trends online over refusal to repay loan since 2011. Credit: @chief_femibranch

Source: Instagram

@best_website_and_app_developer said:

"Omo. In this life ehn, just always be humble and always do good. Because any slight bad character you portray online, alot of people you’ve allegedly wronged in the past will start coming for you. Do good always."

@lonewhitelily said:

"50k interest per month. Ahn ahnnnn na. Jesus Christ."

@damexhimself said:

"There’s something we called bad debt management, interest should have been stopped, but no, ur dad keeps piling it up 😂. 5% interest is way too much, loan shark."

@charminghela_ said:

"Owing 1m since 2011? Omoh Dem suppose give you commander in chief of Onigbese."

Femi Branch shares how House of Ga'a stretched him

According to an earlier report, actor Femi Branch revealed how he was stretched creatively to deliver on his role in the movie House of Ga'a.

According to the movie star, his daunting character and expressions in the movie were what gave him away.

During the movie's premiere, he rocked an intimidating outfit, and he opened up to Legit.ng on how fashion designer Toyin Lawani made the attire in this interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng