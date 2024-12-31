Nollywood actor Femi Branch and BBNaija Pere have cautioned cinemas to quit pushing one movie over another

Femi Branch revealed that he spotted the tendency after attending a meet & greet for Toyin Abraham's most recent film, 'Alakada Bad and Bougie'

Pere, who released his debut movie in 2023, shared his encounters with Cinemas and the amount of money lost

Nigerian reality TV star Perez Egbi, aka Pere, has joined Nollywood star Femi Branch to call out cinemas for their favouritism regarding movie slots.

The ace actor expressed serious reservations about Nigerian cinemas' film advertising and screening methods.

He claimed that certain films are constantly preferred over others, which he believes breaks the natural balance required for the film industry's growth and health.

He accused cinemas of altering the media cards placed at their counters for various films.

Furthermore, Femi raised concerns about the uneven allotment of screen time, alleging that some films are given much more screen time while others are given small time slots, therefore eliminating competition.

According to him, this behaviour limits the audience's viewing options and jeopardises the general diversity of the Nigerian film landscape.

BBNaija Pere shares experience

Legit.ng reported in 2023 that Pere Egbi announced his debut Nollywood production, "Silent Intruder," during his second appearance on the reality TV show BBNaija All-Stars.

Pere revealed that his project, which was shot in Nigeria and America, featured his fellow housemates and actress Venita, as well as American singer and actress Ashanti.

Reacting to Femi Branch's tirade, he spent over 180 million naira on his movie and has yet to recover that amount from its proceeds.

He further blamed his misfortune on Nigerian cinemas and how they reportedly place one movie above the other.

Nigerians react to Femi Branch's allegations

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@001akhere:

"Pere the question should be, do you have the audience who are ready to watch your movie on cinema, you think everybody have the money to go watch a movie on cinema, next time upload your movie on YouTube."

its.mikkie.domina:

"Please, General just release it on YouTube and probably try to focus on YouTube in 2025. God's got you Pere."

_king_wife_:

"@realmercyaigbe complain about same thing people said she lying say na strategy to sell her film now una see say she no lie let love lead in Nigeria abeg."

thatetsakogirl:

"Nothing concern ruth kadiri concern cinema movies. Every Thursday she go drop her own. We mooooooveeeee."

iamjojofab:

"See this man making lot of sense and some people still think he doesn’t know what his saying,God will come through for his people."

daveebtc:

"Wow! Unbelievable 😢! How would someone spend 200m for production and got 8m in return."

esan_doctor:

"Na wa ooh, this is one of the major reason why a lot of producers have moved to YouTube, at list politics no Dey that one, it is well with you my brother, the lord is ur strength."

Toyin Abraham complains about cinema recording

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Toyin Abraham had cried out over piracy on social media following her recent experience.

The film star disclosed that someone was caught recording her newly released Alakada movie at the cinema.

Toyin Abraham’s plea to fans about pirating her film went viral on the internet and raised reactions from netizens.

