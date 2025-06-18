Emmanuel Kyoive, a senior resident doctor at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, has shown netizens the credit alert he received from an unknown source

He mentioned the name of the sender of the money and urged anyone who knows the person to reach out to him for a refund

The medic's account balance, slightly visible in the credit alert screenshot, has caught people's attention

The chief resident doctor of the haematology department at Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi, Emmanuel Kyoive, has displayed the unexpected credit alert someone sent to his account.

In a Facebook post, the medical practitioner said the money, N206k, was sent by Blessing Ojo and appealed to anyone who knows the sender to contact him with proof so that he can issue a refund.

The doctor admitted that the money was very tempting. He wrote:

"Woke up to a credit alert of 206K from an unknown source…The name is BLESSING OJO. I guess it was possibly sent in error, not sure yet. Due to poor sterling bank network this morning, I haven’t gotten further details from my App. Please if you know the person in question, kindly help us reach out with proof of transaction details for a possible refund please. This is very tempting 😊.

"Thanks."

However, his account balance was slightly visible in the screenshot he shared, despite blurring it with a black colouring, and netizens could not help but marvel at what they saw.

Benue's doctor account balance generates buzz

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the Benue doctor's post below:

Winner Chinaza Amalinweze said:

"You're a kind soul may God reward you.

"God abeg make the person wey scam me do mistake send me back my money because na my life savings God abeg."

Pius Peter said:

"I can see something that looks like 22million in the account balance. 🤔"

Itz Kelvin said:

"No be 22,704,638 million I dey see as balance so Omo🙇🤧 boss bless me with 2k na."

Danny Gold said:

"Oga no dey whine yourself. You no cover that thing well make dem see the 22m. Money wey be say 22k dollars big pass. Hustle harder."

Laurens Bright Aganyi said:

"Who else believes that manna doesn't fall from heaven anymore? Maybe if na my side ka Gbimiin!.

"But wait sir that other number for down na your BVN or na NIN sir?"

Victoria Harold Wilson said:

"Maybe the person wants you to buy labubu for someone that knows someone that wants it🤣😂."

Keturah Adamu said:

"That account balance is in 9figures abi na my eye dey pain me🫣.

"Well done Boss."

Shanpepe Tyough said:

"Blessing Ojo of all accounts to send in error na the one wey get 6 digits abi? There is God o."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had returned the N2.5 million that was mistakenly sent to his account.

Man sends N525k to wrong account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had sent N525k to the wrong account and narrated what happened when he contacted the receiver.

According to the young man, he wanted to use the money for his catfish farming business. In haste, he erroneously credited the wrong account.

He, however, lost hope of getting back his money after the receiver did not effect a refund for days. He had even offered to forgo a portion of the transfer.

