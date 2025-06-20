Patrick Doyle shared his opinion about his colleague during an interview with the Muvment Studio

When asked if he knew Speed Darlington, he ruthlessly blasted the singer, calling him names

He also criticized another colleague, prompting fans to speculate and come up with names of the person he was referring to

Media personality and actor Patrick Doyle faced backlash from his fans after an interview with The Muvment Studio went viral.

In the video, he was asked about Nigerian singer Speed Darlington, who recently had a feud with Burna Boy.

Doyle called Darlington an “idiot” and stated that he wouldn't waste his valuable time discussing the music star.

When asked about a colleague, Doyle mentioned one who is highly regarded as a debonair and professional actor.

However, the actor claimed he couldn't point to any box-office movie that the actor had starred in.

Patrick Doyle speaks about AMVCA

Regarding the annual Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), Doyle expressed that the award was overhyped, but refrained from criticizing the organizers.

The movie star, who recently remarried, added that he hopes people will eventually grow tired of the constant hype and make better use of their time instead of obsessing over the award ceremony.

How fans reacted to what Doyle said

Reactions have trailed the video of the actor speaking about his colleague. Here are comments below:

@kontrimann reacted:

"Nigerians you all need to learn to listen to the truth and leave with it, you have been lied to all this while by this award organizers thinking some categories are worth awarding instead of doing the right things, they only award based on who know who and not by merits. It’s so sad these days and people are tagging along these lies in the industry at large."

@dlordfrancis shared

"Nah!!! Why call him an idiot. You talk like elder oh."

@lenox_visuals commented:

"I blame camera wey cheap for market na why anybody fit set am dey talk everything wey dey e mouth."

@unleashunleash9 reacted:

"This man has an envy spirit. I can’t recall any box office movie he’s done himself."

@nellieoftroy said:

"Agbaya wey dey envy young actors. Parasite abi na sad person make I call u self."

@adaezeteshap stated:

"That's how they talk down on the Headies, now they are moving the same energy to AMVCAs. If they ruin AMVCAs, what will they gain?, All because it does not benefit them. That's the biggest form of recognition for our actors, how else do you want their works to be recognized again, is it by dancing on tiktok?"

Patrick Doyle reacts to Burna, Egbueje's saga

Legit.ng had reported that Patrick Doyle didn't spare Sophia Egbueje and Burna Boy as he joined other celebrities to drag them.

Sophia Egbueje had flaunted her Lamborghini when Burna Boy didn't buy her one. However, the actor went to Facebook to share his take about her.

He said that Sophia's extended family may be suffering and going through tough times.

