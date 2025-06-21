A video of actor Femi Branch's alleged actions towards an assistant director on a movie set has been swirling on social media

The Bashprun Ga'a star was said to have allegedly gotten physical with the AD, but crew members took action against him

The clip that has been making the rounds on social media got fans sharing their utmost disappointment in the actor.

The Nigerian film crew community has issued an official statement following an accusation levied against movie star Femi Branch.

According to the information that was made public by the association, Femi Branch allegedly got physical and slapped the assistant director while on the movie set.

Crew members demand an apology from Femi Branch after he got physical with the AD. Credit: @chief_femibranch

Source: Instagram

The altercation that transpired between them is quite unclear, but it was also reported that the crew members stood in solidarity and demanded an apology from Mr. Branch.

The viral clip has shown Femi fuming, while another showed him getting into his car angrily, about to drive off the movie set.

The statement read:

"On 18' June, 2025, during a production shoot, an actor, Mr Femi Branch, physically assaulted a first Assistant Director on set. He slapped the first A.D. in the presence of witnesses, violating not only professional boundaries but basic human decency."

"Here's what we know:

At location A, the 15 A.D. was insulted and slapped by Mr. Femi Branch after questioning why filming had started without the A.D. and D.P. present. The actor reacted with insults and physical assault when the A.D. stood his ground."

"The crew stood in full solidarity with the 1St A.D. refusing to film until an apology was made. When the actor tried to leave, the gate was locked. Under pressure, an assurance of apology was given. Filming resumed under the 1st A.D's instruction and the actor later apologized to the 1st A.D. and the entire crew."

"We commend the entire production crew for standing firmly against violence and upholding respect and integrity on set."

See the post here:

Watch the video here:

Femi Branch's alleged action triggers reactions from peeps

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@isamuel30 said:

"If the matter was resolved amicably why bringing it to the media space to tarnish the reputation of the actor?"

@leeeymarrrrh said:

"From the way he behave in movies you go know say the man get anger issues."

@hffedeborah said:

"Why sl@p an adult? Na your pikin? I love how they took immediate actions."

@iceblock15 said:

"So because he is a star, make him no give slap to who deserve am?"

Actor Femi Branch accused of slapping the assistant director on movie set. Credit: @chief_femibranch

Source: Instagram

@belleessenceappliances said:

"One skill everyone must learn is ‘anger management’."

@chill.guy.afterdark said:

"Una dey funny sha. Judging a man from a 30 sec. clip as if you all know the full story. Tbh na why politicians dey use Una do anyhow."

@omah243 said:

"Can we hear the other side, because why Bring it to social media after an apology has been given."

@iamoseroland said:

"Raise hand up slap a full grown adult? 😢 When you nor catch am with ur wife? Una de get mind sha."

@chefbraakman said:

"Say to to violence! Arrest him!"

Femi Branch shares how House of Ga'a stretched him

According to an earlier report, actor Femi Branch revealed how he was stretched creatively to deliver on his role in the movie House of Ga'a.

According to the movie star, his daunting character and expressions in the movie were what gave him away.

During the movie's premiere, he rocked an intimidating outfit, and he opened up to Legit.ng on how fashion designer Toyin Lawani made the attire in this interview.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng