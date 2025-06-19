A popular Nigerian chess master, Tunde Onakoya, sparked reactions after sharing his dreams and aspirations

Popular Nigerian chess player, Tunde Onakoya, has said he wants to be a billionaire and have a lot of power.

He made this known in a viral interview, as he also opened up about his experience with helping kids.

While appearing on a podcast with Afropolitan, Onakoya said he had always been afraid to say that he wanted to be a billionaire.

The founder of Chess in Slums Africa stated that he always felt a sense of duty towards children.

Known for his philanthropic acts, he stated that he didn't just want to be known as a chess in slums guy or charity guy.

He said in the interview:

"I want to be a billionaire. And I mean that. I’ve always been afraid to say that. I just don’t want to be known as just the chess in slums guy. The charity guy. I want to make a lot of money. And I also want to have a lot of power. And with that power comes new responsibility. And my responsibility and duty will always be to the children.”

Watch the full interview below:

Reactions as Tunde Onakoya speaks on becoming billionaire

@attahmichael651 said:

"I'm finding it hard to believe you grow up in the ghetto not from overseas from the way you speak. Incredible bro!!!"

@DrPaschal said:

"Another insightful interview! Such an articulate and candid gentleman! Great synergy, too. Keep up the good work, you guys rock!"

@mmesoma-w7f said:

"I cried when he made that statement, the world now sees the African child for who they are, not just through the lens of poverty. God bless him."

@KASAM369 said:

"I love this quote, where he says: Sometimes, the place where you are from, is not where you belong but where you believe is where you belong. This quote is from a movie called "Queen of Katwe"

@Weszzzz_ said:

"Didn't know when I started rubbing my eyes only to realise it was tears. I so resonate with the passion tunde lives with and how he disseminates it to the children. I'm charged up to go harder on my P. Thank you Tunde, Thank you Afropolitan."

In related stories, Onakoya fulfilled his promise to a young girl who was filmed sweeping an estate with her mother, granting her a full scholarship.

Onakoya offers scholarship to man's five children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically-challenged father took to social media to beg for help after his five children were sent out of school.

Luck shone on him as a popular chess player, Tunde Onakoya, offered to help the children with full scholarships till they finished university.

Many who came across the post celebrated with the man and hailed Tunde Onakoya for assisting them.

