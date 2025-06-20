Former BBNaija star Kiddwaya recently made headlines over his reaction to the killings in Benue

The billionaire’s son was heavily blasted online after asking for donations to his NGO for the Benue victims

Kiddwaya has finally reacted to the backlash he faced, and his post triggered more reactions from netizens

Nigerian billionaire’s son, Terseer Waya aka Kiddwaya, has finally spoken up after facing backlash over his call for donations to his NGO.

Recall that the former BBNaija star reacted to the recent Benue killings by calling for people to donate money to his foundation to enable him to provide care for the victims in Benue. Kiddwaya also said he was open to receiving donations from as little as N500.

Kiddwaya’s call for financial aid was met with heavy backlash on social media, with many netizens lambasting him for asking for funds despite being known for living a lavish lifestyle.

Kiddwaya reacts to criticism

Days after Kiddwaya was dragged online, the billionaire’s son finally replied to his critics. In a new post on his social media pages, the BBNaija star claimed he was happy with the attention he was getting from critics because it also brought attention to the people of Benue.

Kidd also accused Nigerians of being good at complaining on social media without taking any real action offline.

He then went on to explain what he had intended to do with the funds donated to him. According to Kiddwaya, the money was intended to help the affected families obtain shelter, clothing, food, and medicine. The billionaire’s son then said that those in need of the aid should send him an email to enable help to reach them.

In his caption he wrote:

“1. I'm happy with all the attention I'm getting because it shines the light on how important this Benue crisis is. So thank you TV stations, TVC , Arise, bloggers, to content creators and concerned citizens, I thank you all.

2. We Nigerians are exceptional when it comes to talking on social media but in reality not alot gets done. Pls let's all take whatever action we can on the recurring security challenges in various parts of the country.

3. While feeding is always a priority for those in need, The generated will NOT wholesomely be used for palliatives this time around. However, I will use the money donated to help some of the families affected (shelter, clothing, feeding, medicine). So, if you have been affected please email us and we will do our best to assist with urgent needs. Alternatively we will look for NGO's on ground who are dealing with the crisis and funds will be made available to them.”

See Kiddwaya’s post below:

Reactions as Kiddwaya replies critics

Kiddwaya’s reaction to the backlash he got over his call for donations, went viral online, and it drew the attention of more netizens. Some of them had things to say about Kidd telling the victims to email him:

teewaoflagos said:

“A woman who lost 5 kids should email you? People who are distraught, angry, sad, in pain should send "Dear Mr Kiddwaya, hope this meets you well..." Should the mail be written in Tiv, Idoma or Igede language??? Boy better MOVE!!!”

lauretta_egboh wrote:

“Affected people should email you??? You see, this is why VDM attacked you today. You haven't even gone to see your people, at least, pay condolence and give what you can. VDM gave all he had when he visited. This is someone that truly cares.. You for no write this nonsense. It only made you more dense. Do you even have a manager???”

flexykitchen said:

“Hi Kiddwaya, Hope this email finds you well. I'm reaching out to you with a humble request from the bottom of my heart. Right now make small thunder fire you.”

amakazempire said:

“Go there and see those affected first! You Dey online dey calculate victims akpa amu.”

omah_skin_care wrote:

“People affected should email you ? Like for real ? Ndi oku na agba should email you ? Eeh nwa big man?”

lizzy_millions wrote:

“This boy no get sense. people living in a rural community with mud houses should email you.”

swt_juie said:

“It's really time to report this guy's account cus he is really sick upstairs email people wey no get phone? Kai”

princeefue said:

“Moreover, your post shows you are very far from the reality of those affected. How do you expect the villagers to email you? Reason you need to visit the village to know the reality on ground.”

_kaybeegram wrote:

“Damage control gone wrong. Maybe he meant well but he went about it the wrong way. Asking for donations for your foundation in Nigeria where most foundations are avenues for fraud and funding their luxurious lifestyle. Since he's an indigenous son of Benue, himself and his foundation should be on ground to sympathize with the people and give the palliatives and support they can. Maybe just maybe others might be inspired to donate through his foundation or other means.”

lauretta_egboh said:

“"if you've been affected, email us". Let people wey dey underdeveloped community, email you?? Kiddqaya, abeg just go and lie down. This tin wey you dey do no fit you.”

VeryDarkMan calls out Kiddwaya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has called out billionaire’s son Terseer Kiddwaya, on social media over his reaction to the recent Benue killings.

According to VeryDarkMan, Kiddwaya was the one who claimed he paid $30,000 for a plate of jollof rice from Whitemoney. He then questioned why Kidd rushed to post his account details online instead of visiting the people of Benue if he planned to help.

