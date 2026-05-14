While the death of Alexx Ekubo left many people in tears, a woman has claimed she does not feel sad or bad for the late actor

After a courageous battle with metastatic kidney cancer, which multiple sources earlier reported as liver cancer, Alexx passed away on May 11, 2026

Analysing the secrecy and silence leading up to Alexx's death, the woman shared her perspective about the movie star

A woman, known on Instagram as Abisayo Akin, has publicly stated that she feels no sadness for late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who died on May 11 at a private Lagos hospital after battling metastatic kidney cancer.

In an Instagram video released on May 13, 2026, Abisayo shed more light on her unpopular reaction to Alexx's death, which threw the Nigerian entertainment industry and his fans into mourning.

Abisola Akin says she does not feel sad for Alexx Ekubo. Photo Credit: @abis.ayo, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo: Why woman feels no sadness

Explaining her statement about not feeling sad for Alexx, Abisayo stated that it is what the actor would have wanted, as he would not want the public to feel bad for him.

Alexx, the face of singer Yemi Alade's hit song "Johnny", left social media in 2024, with his last public update being on December 30 of that year.

Amid speculations, scrutiny and concerns about his social media disappearance, Alexx silently battled his illness, away from the public eye, until his death.

And Abisola was full of praise for the late actor for being deliberate about his happiness in a world where everyone expected and encouraged people to be vulnerable on social media or share their stories.

"I don't feel sad for Alexx. No, let me rephrase that; I don't feel bad for Alexx because that is what he wanted. He didn't want us to feel bad about him

"He was the king of the Chop Life Gang. He was deliberate about happiness. In a world where we are encouraged to share our stories, in a world where everyone is encouraged to be vulnerable online, maybe because they are looking for a story to feast on, Alexx was that person who held that quiet resilience, who held that quiet strength.

"He knew that the world didn't really care, what they really care about is another story to feast upon. So, he probably always took his problem to the Lord..."

Abisola also admired how Alexx never cared to share his side of the story when he was dragged on the internet following his broken engagement.

And while he battled cancer, Abisola liked the fact that he kept it away from the internet, shut out everyone and focused on God. Another part of her Instagram statement read:

"...He didn't care about sharing his side of the story when he had a broken engagement, when his name was dragged in the mud, when all of these happened. He kept his positive stance, and even when he faced death, which I think he faced valiantly, he still kept that strength.

"What a mighty man. In a world where everybody is trying to redefine strength as being vulnerable online, crying online and sharing your side of the story, he carried the burden alone, with God, with close friends. Shut out the world, and looked unto the Lord.

"He doesn't want us to feel bad for him. I don't feel bad for him. I have no bad memories of him. I have no pictures or videos of his frailty or where he was begging online. All we have are memories, happy memories of him chopping life, driving his fancy cars, you know, doing good stuffs. What a mighty man, Ikuku..."

Alexx, who hails from Arochukwu in Abia State, attended Federal Government College Daura in Katsina State and studied law at the University of Calabar. He has featured in over 100 films.

Abisola explains why she does not feel sad for Alexx Ekubo. Photo Credit: @abis.ayo, @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Watch the woman's Instagram video below:

Alexx Ekubo's death triggers emotional reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to Alexx Ekubo's death below:

lebanon_joy said:

"Alex was soft but fierce! He represent 🔥Cos that's his element.... Alex is Aries ♈ man.... He fought so strong.. May his gentle soul rest in peace 🕊️ Amen."

tosinmmodupe said:

"He taught me a big Lesson😢...I will never b weak for people to see online or anywhere around me ..my memory will b :dat lady that sings, vibe to songs ,try to look beautiful and happy. The world will never get to hear or see my pain,struggles, worries and weakness 😟 No! It's hard to do but he has wonderful family around him they love him ,Today i draw strength frm this great man ..Alex na man u be !..May the Lord forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest..🙏"

blossom_aprilbeautysalon said:

"He just wanted to have a good time with his family and be closer to God with no distractions..because at the end of the day it will just be you and ur maker."

glitz_farms said:

"Not the regular kind of Man 👨 A king he is, he Lived his life in his own terms because it’s his… fly high champ."

__odoziaku said:

"He faced death with courage and bowed out like a general."

itz_olubukky

"Alex died with his dignity intact 🙌.. if braveness was a person."

Man angry with late Alexx Ekubo speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had expressed great anger towards actor Alexx Ekubo following his death.

The man, who was in disbelief about Alexx's death, stated that he waited for over 24 hours, hoping that someone would come out to say the actor's death news was a prank.

He accused him of lying to him about his health challenge, adding that he would not mourn him yet.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng