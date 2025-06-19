A video of a woman claiming to be actress Judy Austin's former roommate is trending on social media

The woman in the short video made a bold allegation of how Judy Austin snatched her boyfriend despite being married at the time

The woman's claim against the Nollywood actress further stirred up more reactions about her marriage to Yul Edochie

Another controversy has trailed Nollywood actress Judy Austin as a woman, who claimed to be her former roommate, made an allegation about their past dealings.

The woman in the video trending on social media made a startling claim that Judy, who is now actor Yul Edochie's second wife once snatched her boyfriend, while they were living together as roommates.

According to the woman, she and Judy shared a room for two years, and during that period, the actress allegedly had an affair with her boyfriend despite being married

“Many people don’t know that Judy was actually my roommate. For two years, we lived in the same room together.

“Despite being married, Judy still went ahead and snatched my boyfriend. I know many of you might think this is for content, it’s not. It’s the truth, and that’s just the reality," she said.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's lawyer opened up on how Yul Edochie allegedly manipulated and deceived his second wife, Judy Austin.

The lawyer narrated the plan Yul used to mislead both his first wife, May Edochie and Judy into marrying him.

The video of woman making bold claim about Judy Austin is below:

Reactions as woman accuses Judy Austin

The bold claim has sparked different opinions especially as the actress' marriage with actor Yul Edochie continues to face scrutiny.

While some netizens expressed concerns for the woman, others questioned the timing of her public confession as they mocked her.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

pretty_chiamaka_szn said:

"She must be a very sweet girl."

adeolajunaid_ reacted:

"Is your bf a Handbag? Just curious."

shezkayla18204 said:

"So wat shd we do with this information imagine looking at how unkept u are even anybody at all cn snatc frm u."

helenadaorah commented:

"It is the audacity u have Aturu to dissect other people character."

janniegirrl wrote:

"Mad people everywhere?"

patiencesamtan said:

"You ladies are just jealous of Judy. Mitcheeeeeeeew."

specialdota said:

"Taaaa get out. If a man truly loves you. Nobody will snach him. Na taster the man come do with you. One thing with some of us (women) thinks is that, when a man start sleeping with you that he loves you lol."

Odubu Anne commented:

"Judy get grace oo see dey way everybody dey talk about her everyday."

Great Bobbys said:

"Judy Austin has been in the game for long, just that Yul Edochie was her biggest fish. She is a legend in the game."

Judy Austin's mum pray for her newborn

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie shared a video of Judy Austin's mother praying for their newborn at their residence in Abuja.

Judy’s mum was seen carrying the newborn as she prayed fervently in the Igbo language.

Some netizens in reactions, however, claimed she was dedicating the baby to a marine spirit.

