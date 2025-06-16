May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has caught the attention of many online as he shared a detailed account of Yul Edochie’s marriage to his second wife, Judy Austin

The legal attorney claimed that the actress was deceived by her colleague, as he lied about his first wife to further his selfish interests

He also explained the findings he and his legal team made to discover some alleged hidden truths about Yul and Judy’s marriage

May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has opened up on how Yul Edochie manipulated and deceived his second wife, Judy Austin.

The legal representative carefully narrated the plan Yul used to mislead both his first wife and Judy Austin into marrying him.

The lawyer alleged that Yul deceitfully asked May and the children to leave Enugu and relocate to Lagos, citing safety concerns in the East — a claim the lawyer now questions.

According to Emeka Ugwuonye, Yul allegedly used the relocation to live a double life, by claiming that May abandoned him to gain sympathy from Judy Austin and build a relationship with her.

Recounting a pivotal moment, the lawyer narrated Yul’s car accident in 2019 and how the actor forcefully stopped May from flying to Enugu to be by his side.

The legal adviser claimed that it was a deliberate move to prevent May from finding out about his affair with Judy, who was with him during his recovery.

Emeka Ugwuonye highlighted that his team has closely examined the timeline of events and personal accounts of each party involved, and thoroughly interviewed May to understand what truly happened behind the scenes.

"Yul Edochie is completely responsible for the issues in his marriage. This is something many people don’t realize. After seeing messages about Yul's accident in 2019, I felt it was important to speak up about the truth.

"Although some of the public anger is directed at Judy Austin, she is actually a victim of Yul’s lies and manipulation. Judy’s mistake was not recognizing the game Yul was playing. Once she figured it out, she chose to go along with it.

"Yul created an opportunity to cheat on his wife, May, by moving his family from Enugu to Lagos. He claimed that they needed to move because the East was unsafe. While this made sense at the time, it becomes questionable when you consider that Yul's father, Pete Edochie, never left Enugu. So, safety could not be the reason.

"After relocating to Lagos, Yul began spending a lot of time in Enugu. He said it was for making movies, claiming his fans and the types of films he made required him to be in the East. This wasn't true at all, and it contradicted his reason for moving his family. If Enugu was dangerous for May and the kids, why was it safe for him and Judy and his parents? With May and the kids in Lagos and Yul spending time in Enugu, he set up a situation where he could live a double life without May knowing. He could have relationships with Judy without May finding out. Yul also created the impression that May didn’t care about him. People who didn’t know why May and the kids weren't with Yul might think that May was neglecting her marriage."

Netizens react to May Edochie’s lawyer’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

marriageclinic_ibisslove said:

"Unfortunately, many married men lie about their marriages, telling the gullible ladies that they have marital issues. My problem is, how can a responsible and knowledgeable woman believe that a grown man would be living under the same roof with a woman that he’s no longer married to, and you believe him? As a marriage counsellor, I 🥲🥲have heard it all."

zoema_mi said:

"Nobody dey lie pass married man wey want cheat!! Believe them at Ur risk."

chinwesylverline said:

"I blame Judy cos she was aware of the existing marriage."

itzmeeamara wrote:

"Unfortunately Judy actions suggest the opposite, so I can never make excuses for Judy , she was fully aware the man is married with kids. She was desperate to be numbered. Making excuses for her is just as making excuses for Yul ."

g.r.i.t.t.y.l.o.r.d.e.s.s wrote:

"Judy is not the only woman who is married to another person's husband at the moment. You will go to Maria Benjamin's picture and shower her with praises and come to Judy to rain mockery on her. Nigerians leave Judy alone and focus on the poor economy."

macsimportation_chinapreoder said:

"Same way I was convinced that Lagos isn't for us as a family anymore only for me and my children to be moved to UYO and OGA remained in Lagos since 5yrs and counting

neme042 wrote:

"And that,my children was how Judy obasi ended up snatching nonsense!! Now she has to come online every eke market day to praise her ishimili ji nkatakata offor so we will think all is well with them meanwhile she wishes she can change the hands of time. Everyone should learn from this!! Stay away from married men."

Nwodaku Okpome said:

"So it was a deliberate act of Yul to marry a second wife. He pushed May out of the way to marry Judy and forced May to accept polygamy; an indirect way of pushing her to leave. I am happy May left. You can’t force love. It’s well."

sugardestiny_official said:

"It’s late already my queen cannot go back to her vomit ❌ Queen May is doing well for herself and her children that’s what matters ❤️."

May Edochie features in first movie

Legit.ng had reported that Edochie had featured in her first movie and the producer of the movie released a teaser, which excited most fans.

They praised May for her outstanding acting prowess, with many wondering why she hadn't fully explored that side of herself for the sake of her marriage.

Many promised to watch the film as they shared their hot takes about May's marriage to Yul Edochie.

