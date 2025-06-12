Nigerian actress Angela Okorie’s former lover, Oil Money, is back in the news with fresh allegations against her

The businessman, during an online interview with actor Uche Maduagwu, made claims about the actress’ hygiene

Oil Money went on to allege the number of days Angela Okorie wears one pant, triggering reactions across social media

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie’s former lover, Oil Money, has come forward to make daring claims about her.

The businessman, in a recent interview with actor Uche Maduagwu, made allegations about the screen diva’s hygiene.

Angela Okorie’s ex-boyfriend speaks about her hygiene. Credit: @realangelaokorie, @officialoilmoney

Source: Instagram

According to Oil Money, Angela has a “low hygiene level”. In a jaw-dropping twist, he stated that the mum of one wears "one pant for three days".

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng previously reported that the once sweet relationship between actress Angela Okorie and her ex, Oil Money, has gone sour and recently gained attention due to an alleged revelation."

In a recent social media post, Angela's ex, who has repeatedly called her out following their fallout, resumed dragging her.

This time, the actress' former lover, who continues to refer to her as 'Grandma' alleged that all it took for a man to get her attention was to own or rent a nice car.

Oil Money further went on to mention actors Yul Edochie and Zubby Michael, among others, on the list of men he alleged had dated Angela Okorie.

He also shared their pictures on his Instagram story, a bold move that further stirred up the discussion about his now-former relationship with Angela.

Actress’ ex-boyfriend speaks about her hygiene. Credit: @angelaokrie

Source: Instagram

"If you wan chop grandma just get one nice car or rent one nice car and then get any type of alcohol that's all you go just nack her easily, Yul don chop her tire, even Zubby also Mike Ezu dey go her matrimonial home go dey chop her always even uptill now him still dey chop her for free, small small boys in Lagos and everywhere dey chop anyhow for free," he wrote in part.

Slide the post below to see Angela Okorie's ex's Instastory post as he made bold claim about her:

Netizens react to Angeal Okorie’s saga

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

sylvzenia_wrote:

"You need to be extra stewpid to be interviewed by uche."

olivepraise said:

"A madman knows no shame, but his family carries the burden of it."

winx_fragrance said:

"Person when allow Uche interview am, that one head correct??"

rosemary_isong said:

"Like he allowed uche to interview him 😭😭😭."

symply_lucia said:

"Nah why girls no Dey like fair men! Them too talk."

filsland_realtors said:

"She Dey wear one pant for three days and u were still dating her ?Omo this talk no clear."

didiekanem said:

"Y’all just date anything as long as he has money because what is this ? "

rimas_dishes said:

"Both the interviewer and the interviee no Dey okay I’m not surprised."

dainty220_ said:

"Angela I am disappointed u could date such a man!!!!!"

thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"Imagine who dey interview you, of all interviewers on social media? Two yabaleft most chronic patients 👀."

Angela Okorie taunts critics

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Angela Okorie hit back at critics who warned her over her heated exchange with Regina Daniels.

She taunted Nigerians with health issues such as stroke and leprosy, who had warned her over her fight with Regina.

"Even leprosy follow dey warn Angela Una goodmorning o," she wrote in the caption of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng