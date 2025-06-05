Yul Edochie has shared a video from his mother-in-law's visit to his residence in Abuja

The video captured Judy Austin's mother praying for the newborn as Yul Edochie showered money on her

However, Judy Austin's mother's prayer for the newborn has raised concerns among social media users

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie recently shared a video capturing his mother-in-law with his newborn baby girl.

It would be recalled that Yul and his second wife, actress Judy Austin, welcomed a baby girl and their third child a few weeks ago.

Yul Edochie shares the touching moment of his mother-in-law praying for their newborn baby girl. Credit: yuledochie

Since the birth of their baby, Storm Universe (their daughter), Yul and Judy have been sharing special moments on social media.

Recently, Yul captured attention online once again, this time with a family moment.

He shared a video showing his second wife, Judy's mother, offering fervent prayers for their newborn baby girl.

In the clip, Judy’s mum, who is seen carrying the newborn, was heard speaking fervently in the Igbo language.

Judy Austin's mother visits Yul Edochie's Abuja residence. Credit: yuledochie

Yul was also seen showering her with money while Judy filmed the moment.

The actor shared the video with gratitude and reverence, praising the power of a praying grandmother.

Captioning the video, which he shared on his Instagram page, Yul Edochie wrote,

"Judy Austin’s mother, Odiuko na Mba, visits and prays for Baby Universe."

The video of Yul Edochie's mother-in-law praying for their new baby is below:

Reactions trail Judy Austin's mum's prayer

The video has stirred mixed reactions from netizens, who claim that Judy Austin's mother was dedicating the newborn to a marine spirit. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

ginikachivivian said:

"You are just dedicating an innocent baby to water all in the name of prayers. Tomorrow she will start seeing herself swimming in the dream. I can see where Judy got her character from. Nawa o! Ndi mmadu."

ngoziokwuchukwu reacted:

"Why calling water spirit on innocent poor child now I know juju is from water spirit Alu."

xencybabe said:

"The woman prayed all her prayers to Ezenwanyi miri, she even committed the baby to the hands of Ezenwanyi. Can you now see where Yul problem is coming from."

ileazk_hemjay commented:

"Yul isn't coming out anytime soon. Na here I trust my mama, you can't take away her son naaaa! MBA!! Like a family that prays to ezenwanyi nmili.....nawa ooo, obara chineke ni shi m."

ebubeprecious.o said:

"God protect May and her kid thank God she left and never looked back cos omo."

pinkcherry198 reacted:

"Every day I thank God that my parents took me to church and introduced me to Jesus Christ."

asanma_uc_colllections reacted:

"E yaaa they serve Water goddess, chaii I know what happened to Yul."

chinenye_gee commented:

"God forbid!!!!!! She committed that baby to a shrine with all her prayers, well very obvious!!!!! May you won!!!!!!!!!! by running from polygamy with these people."

Judy Austin shares family clip

Legit.ng also reported that Judy Austin ignited debate about her son’s paternity.

This was after the actress showed off her son’s full face and bragged about how he looked like his father.

Many netizens questioned the actress about who the father of the young boy was, as they claimed he looked more like her former husband.

