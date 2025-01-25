Nigerian actor Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, decided to advise her fellow married on matters of the home

The actress, in a recent video post, argued ways a woman can make her marriage better for and her husband

Judy's message came days after her husband and renowned filmmaker advised people to walk away from their marriages

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has dished out her sermon on marriage shortly after her husband's viral message.

Judy chastised married ladies who had developed the habit of constantly whining about their husbands.

Judy Austin berates married women. Credit: @judyaustin1, @yuledochie

In a video uploaded on social media today, January 25, Judy emphasized that no matter how petite, short, or impoverished a guy is, he is still the head of the family and must be honoured by his wife.

Judy noted that a woman should leave her marriage if it no longer benefits her.

She argued that even if a man is wrong, the method in which a wife strives to correct him is essential.

"You need to understand that you are talking to your husband. Like I said, if you do now want to marry the man, go! but if you want to marry him, marry him. Make your home.

"A lot of women always complain about their husbands year in, year out. Enough of the complaining! You cannot complain everyday of your life If you feel like your home is not working or you are always having issues with your husband, my sister change your style! All men are babies, big babies. You just need to know how to make them feel like one around you"

This came days after her husband and filmmaker Yul Edochie advised his fans and other Nigerians about their marriages.

The movie star took to his social media platform and noted that marriage was not a do-or-die affair. He disclosed that if a marriage is not working, people should learn to walk away from it.

He noted that he saw a video of a woman, who was burnt by her husband, and the sight broke his heart.

Also in the post, the moviemaker who enjoys social media display added that if a man should catch his wife with another man, he should not harm her,

Watch Judy Austin's clip below:

Judy Austin's video spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chijiokefrederick said:

"Then why did you leave obasi to go and drag another person's husband, see you giving marriage counseling."

divinebeniat wrote:

"We get it. You're the "better" wife. Please keep the man. The legal wife is no longer interested."

sussyhotchocolate said:

"You know so much and yet you are in your 3rd marriage,heading for the 4th one,cos you can’t stop.If you stop,your stolen husband will not stop."

pasileao wrote:

"Says by second-hand woman who left her marriage and snatched another person's husband. Shameless Judy."

inekar reacted:

"What of when the woman wants to leave and the man no gree sign divorce papers."

kwlvin_ttw said:

"Is this the chaos May would have endured if she stayed? To those that still have a problem with May opting to leave, If it’s not something you wish for your mom or sister, you shouldn’t wish it for any woman."

