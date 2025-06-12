May Edochie's fans continue to taunt Yinka Linc's newly wedded wife over the ongoing feud between May and Yinka

The two have been at odds for some time, exchanging words online and revealing secrets about Linc's wife

Fans of May have rallied behind her, warning Yinka to stay away from their "favorite queen," vowing to defend her against any attacks

Fans of May Edochie, known as therealtruthlover, have continued to criticize Linc Edochie's wife online for allegedly taunting their favorite actress.

The feud between May’s fans and the newly married woman has been escalating, with accusations of unprovoked attacks on the actress.

In a new post, therealtruthlover claimed that Yinka, Linc's wife, had been ill and had not been to work, recently resuming her duties. It was also alleged that her high blood pressure was a result of May Edochie’s fans.

Blogger dares Linc Edochie’s wife

In the post’s caption, therealtruthlover dared Yinka to provide her workplace’s call log to refute the allegations.

This comes shortly after a conversation involving Yinka about her marriage surfaced online, where she was dragged and accused of being the cause of the collapse of her marriage.

May Edochie’s fans also labelled her with various derogatory names.

What fans about the post

Reactions have trailed the post about Linc's wife. Here are comments about it below:

@kunda_dk shared:

"She thought tackling with Maynation would be a walk in the park."

@omohblaze commented:

"Nobody was against your marriage, it's a good thing for man to get married even the Bible says it's not good for a man to be alone, but your first agenda was to start attacking who wasn't after you."

@khosivee7 wrote:

"Oh my comrade! I love you."

@_olarhmmar reacted:

"I keep saying this that this woman didn’t ask questions. Queen May has organic support system all over the world. And the sweet part is Judy won’t even put mouth(same thing she did to Stella Martins)the hive doesn’t play with the queen… ask questions ."

@omohblaze stated:

"The whole world has seen her different shades, how can a matured woman switch sides like a chameleon still baffles me."

@nwanyiomamooo said:

"Someone just gave herself wahala for life because with Maynation Otilo. Serves her right !!! She booked a permanent dragging."

@ogochukwujenniferikeh shared:

"Trouble dey sleep inyaga go dey touch am. Nobody attaçk u go begin dey flex shoulder say you be hulk hogan of Edochie family. Ngwanu com do ur relationship in piece. My belle oooooo."

Yul Edochie slams his brother Linc

Legit.ng had reported that Yul Edochie had made a post to react to people telling him to keep his marriage off social media.

His brother had said their father used to say marriage should be kept off social media while he was a guest on KOK Live.

In his post, he thrashed all the people giving him such advice, as he asked if they were buying him data.

