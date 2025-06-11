Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has displayed his proud daddy moment on social media after the birth of his newborn daughter

In a video making the rounds, the movie star was spotted taking care of the baby girl as his wife, Judy Austin, rested

Yul Edochie’s heartwarming display was met with mixed reactions from netizens, with people either praising or bashing him

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has showcased himself carrying out daddy duties with his newborn daughter on social media.

Recall that in May 2025, Yul and Judy announced that they had welcomed their third child together, a baby girl.

Since the birth of their daughter, Yul has been taking to social media to update fans about being a father to a little girl.

Nigerians react to video of Yul Edochie on daddy duties with newborn daughter. Photos: @yuledochie

Just recently, the Nollywood star shared a video on his Instagram page of him being on daddy duties. In the clip, Yul appeared to be at the hospital as he carried his newborn daughter from her crib and started to pet her.

The video, which was recorded by Judy, showed her resting on the hospital bed as Yul took charge of things concerning her daughter. The actress and new mum was also heard telling their daughter about her dad’s presence.

Yul Edochie accompanied the cute video with a caption where he gushed over his newborn daughter. He wrote:

“Daddy Duties. The Storm is here. ❤️❤️”

See the video below:

Reactions as Yul Edochie takes care of newborn baby

The video of Yul Edochie taking care of his newborn daughter while letting his wife, Judy Austin, to rest, was met with mixed reactions from netizens. While some of them gushed over the cute display, others taunted Yul for starting his life all over again with a new family:

Highmaintenanceada said:

“No shade because despite it all, I do love Yul and Judy together. Things went down a bit shady. I remember watching a YouTube video of when Danielle was going back to college and he was taking her. It was so sweet. She was really a daddy’s girl. He does love his kids.”

Ijiekhuamen said:

“Omoh; this is how this man started his life all over again all of a sudden. 😢”

Nnenna.kalu.77 said:

“People are singing the storm is over but you're welcoming the storm hmmm.”

Ileazk_hemjay said:

“Attention seeker.”

Fayusbetty wrote:

“I love how Judy brought you down from 100 to zero 😂😂 from ajah Landlord to enugu tenant 😂😂😂😂.”

Chri.styngozi said:

“Whenever he lacks engagement boom he will post storm baby 😂😂😂😂😂for views, attention seeker.”

Chri.styngozi said:

“Even Mary and Joseph never show case Jesus like this when dey born am ,oga rest with ur shinanigans.”

Quee_nsabin said:

“Only 2 weeks Storm Engagement has done down to 3%😢 until judy austin uchechuku Muoghalu Obasi had to use the money meant for up keep to buy Engagement. Na wah oh. It can be hard living life for others. May mami water see wuna through in mami water name. 😂😂.”

Oriretan_honour said:

“It's unwise how PeteEdochie isn't doing anything abt his sons remarrying 2nd wife.More unwise how ppl aren't done with Yul's sudden 2nd wife,now Linc has added brand new 2nd wife ru!ning his 1-man-1-wife legacy.He can't be alive yet watch this happens.Sad many saying he can't interfere in grown up sons' decisions but will sure interfer if it's his daughter that wants to marry 2 or more husbands.He has 48hrs to end this polygamy ruining his home,legacy else,.Só unwise.”

Juliekwueme wrote:

“Na every yr u go de do omugwo when ur mates are der cashing out.”

Loveth462 wrote:

“Even some people that were insulting this man here can not be half of a man he is, you all choose to be blind to the fact that he is a responsible father.”

Video of Yul Edochie taking care of newborn daughter trends. Photo: @yuledochie

Yul Edochie's big brother privately remarries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lincoln Edochie, one of the sons of famed Nollywood actor Pete Edochie, has remarried quietly.

According to reports, Linc married Yinka Theisen in May 2025, after previously marrying Amaka Paula Lincoln-Edochie.

Yinka lives in the United States and has grown children of her own. Her youngest child has reportedly graduated from high school.

