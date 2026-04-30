A heartwarming video of Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe disputing their age differences recently surfaced online

Iyabo Ojo, who insisted she was older than Mercy, also opened up about how she first met her colleague

The funny exchange between the two movie stars has also stirred reactions about their fans, with many gushing about their beauties

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo has revealed she is ten days older than her colleague and friend Mercy Aigbe.

Iyabo made this known in a short interview session alongside Mercy as they playfully disputed their ages, with the Return of Arinzo movie maker claiming she's older by ten days and demanding to be called "Aunty."

Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe tease one another over their age differences. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

"She's my younger sister, but she never likes to admit it. I'm older than her by 10 days," Iyabo Ojo said in the funny video.

The actress also opened up about her first encounter with Mercy, revealing she was the first to approach her.

"I met Mercy when she started acting, people used to tell me there was someone who acts like me. The day I met her one-on-one, I approached her first and since then we have been friends," she said.

Resharing the video on her X page, Mercy Aigbe wrote in a caption,

"She doesn’t want to agree that we’re age mates."

Recall that Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe traveled to the UK for her second premiere for Return of Arinzo.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's movie hit another milestone at the box office four weeks after it was released at the cinemas.

Fans reacts as Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe debate their age differences. Credit: iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

According to the film’s distributor, FilmOne Entertainment, Iyabo's movie has recorded N311.5 million at the cinemas.

The video of Iyabo Ojo and Mercy Aigbe disputing their ages is below:

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo and Aigbe dispute their ages

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the heartwarming video. Read the comments below:

TheresaBridget3 commented:

"My friend and I used to be like this, mind you I am 2months older than her oo but she no dey ever accept say I senior her."

Mercybunkie said:

"But come to think of it.....I really do like Mercy. She is cool and calm too."

nuttyfoodnbakes commented:

"This is how two of my friends argue every year. One is April the other is June."

sekina_tblac said:

"Person wey senior me with 4yrs sef na my age group, not talk of days."

Mosopemi commented:

"I can relate, lol. I have a friend who is 11 days older than I am. She tells everyone who cares to listen that she's 11 days older and we're twins. The funny part is when my mum goes, "Aunty e Mufuliat nko?" Then I laugh and say "o wa" Once once I call her my aunty."

yorubahood1 said:

"Ojo mewa pere but you can’t see it buy at the market I love your friendship."

Iyabo Ojo sends heartfelt message to Toyin Abraham

Legit.ng previously reported that Toyin Abraham and Iyabo Ojo dismissed speculations of a feud between them after the viral drama at the latter's premiere for her movie, Return of Arinzo.

As the movie hit the cinema on Friday, April 3, 2026, Abraham was one of the celebrities who showed support for Ojo.

Her direct message to her fans also caught Ojo's attention, who expressed her gratitude, referring to the actress as her sister.

Source: Legit.ng